Earlier, on October 14, 2025, as well one of the company’s promoters had received a summon from ED to provide evidence and produce documents in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, relating to the acquisition of a 2.8375-acre land parcel in Sector-70A, Village Palra, Gurgaon.

According to the filing, the said search was carried out in connection with the acquisition of a land parcel situated at Sector 70A, the revenue estate of Village Palra, Sub-Tehsil Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Haryana, India. During the course of the operation, certain documents and electronic devices were seized by the ED.

Additionally, on October 1, 2025, the Managing Director of the company was summoned to provide evidence and produce documents in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, relating to the acquisition of a 2.8375-acre land parcel in Sector-70A, Village Palra, Gurgaon.

RDB Infrastructure and Power is a real estate arm of the RDB Group, providing a home to all classes of people. Starting from developing homes for the middle and lower income groups, the company’s product is now categorised into residential and commercial projects.