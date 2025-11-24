Home / Markets / News / RDB Infra slips 3% after ED summons MD & CFO under money-laundering case

RDB Infra slips 3% after ED summons MD & CFO under money-laundering case

The selling pressure on the counter came after the managing director and CFO of the company received a summon from the Directorate of Enforcement

RDB Infrastructure And Power share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
RDB Infrastructure and Power shares slipped 2.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹48 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the managing director and CFO of the company received a summon from the Directorate of Enforcement, Ministry of Finance, Government of India on November 21, 2025, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.  The summon requires the attendance of the managing director to provide evidence and produce documents in connection with the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.  At 11:39 AM, RDB Infra’s share price was trading 2.83 per cent lower at ₹48 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 85,397.39.  Additionally, on November 20, 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search and seizure operation on (CFO) November 20, 2025, at the residence of the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer  of the company, as well as the RDB Group office in Gurugram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
 
According to the filing, the said search was carried out in connection with the acquisition of a land parcel situated at Sector 70A, the revenue estate of Village Palra, Sub-Tehsil Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Haryana, India. During the course of the operation, certain documents and electronic devices were seized by the ED.   ALSO READ | TeamLease shares soar 11% today; Here's what could have driven the rally 
Earlier, on October 14, 2025, as well one of the company’s promoters had received a summon from ED to provide evidence and produce documents in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, relating to the acquisition of a 2.8375-acre land parcel in Sector-70A, Village Palra, Gurgaon. 
 
Additionally, on October 1, 2025, the Managing Director of the company was summoned to provide evidence and produce documents in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, relating to the acquisition of a 2.8375-acre land parcel in Sector-70A, Village Palra, Gurgaon. 
 
RDB Infrastructure and Power is a real estate arm of the RDB Group, providing a home to all classes of people. Starting from developing homes for the middle and lower income groups, the company’s product is now categorised into residential and commercial projects. 

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE Niftystock market tradingEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

