Why did Infonative Solutions share price rally 12% today? Details inside

Infonative Solutions share price today: Infonative Solutions share price rallied as much as 12.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹38.49 per share on Monday, November 24, 2025.

At 11:20 AM, Infonative Solutions share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 4.80 per cent higher at ₹36 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 85,340.50 levels.

Why did Infonative Solutions shares rise today?

Infonative Solutions’ shares gained after the company announced it has received a formal communication dated November 21, 2025, from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), confirming its selection and empanelment as a Training Partner under NaBFID’s July 09, 2025 RFP.

In an exchange filing, Infonative Solutions said, "We hereby inform you that the Company has received a formal communication dated November 21, 2025 from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), conveying that our Company has been selected and empanelled as a Training Partner pursuant to their Request for Proposal (RFP) dated July 09, 2025." Infonative Solutions Q2 results Infonative Solutions reported a revenue of ₹12.07 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against ₹11.23 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25).

Net profit for the period came in at ₹1.51 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹3.64 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q2FY25). Total expenses zoomed to ₹10.56 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from ₹6.54 crore a year ago. Infonative Solutions is a global learning solutions provider offering e-learning content, courseware, and cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) for corporate and educational clients. The company delivers comprehensive services that span custom content development, instructional design, and end-to-end learning technology platforms. It is also known for its use of advanced tools such as gamification, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to create immersive learning experiences.