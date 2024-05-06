Real estate firm Godrej Properties zooms 8% on healthy rise in net profits

Shares of real estate firm Godrej Properties surged 7 per cent at Rs 2,777 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company showcased a decent quarterly earnings for the quarter ending March 2023-24 (Q4FY24).

Godrej Properties posted a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 471 crore for the quarter ending March 2024. In the corresponding period last year, the profit stood at Rs 412 crore.

However, revenue from operations during the reporting period experienced a 13 per cent YoY decline, dropping to Rs 1,426 crore from Rs 1,646 crore in the same period of the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, the Adjusted EBITDA declined by 2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 717 crore, compared to Rs 729 crore in the previous year's quarter.

Meanwhile, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales for the third quarter in a row, with a booking value of Rs 9,519 crore. This figure represents a year-on-year growth of 135 per cent, driven by the sale of 8.17 million square feet of area.

According to those at Kotak Institutional Equities, healthy cash collections led to a net debt reduction in 4QFY24, despite continuing land costs. The brokerage firm said that the management guidance for FY2025 remains strong—Rs 20,000 crore of business development, Rs 27,000 crore (over 20 per cent year on year) of pre-sales, aided by Rs 30,000 crore of launches and Rs 15,000 crore of collections.

“We are encouraged by the strong showing by GPL, though we believe all positives are captured in the CMP. SELL with a revised FV of Rs1,780/share,” analysts at Kotak wrote in a result update report.

At 10:35 AM, the shares of the company were trading 7.85 per cent higher at Rs 2,770 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE rose 0.32 per cent at 74,118 levels.



