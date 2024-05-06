Home / Markets / News / Real estate firm Godrej Properties zooms 8% on healthy rise in net profits

Real estate firm Godrej Properties zooms 8% on healthy rise in net profits

Godrej Properties posted a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 471 crore for the quarter ending March 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of real estate firm Godrej Properties surged 7 per cent at Rs 2,777 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company showcased a decent quarterly earnings for the quarter ending March 2023-24 (Q4FY24). 

Godrej Properties posted a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 471 crore for the quarter ending March 2024. In the corresponding period last year, the profit stood at Rs 412 crore. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, revenue from operations during the reporting period experienced a 13 per cent YoY decline, dropping to Rs 1,426 crore from Rs 1,646 crore in the same period of the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, the Adjusted EBITDA declined by 2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 717 crore, compared to Rs 729 crore in the previous year's quarter. 

Meanwhile, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales for the third quarter in a row, with a booking value of Rs 9,519 crore. This figure represents a year-on-year growth of 135 per cent, driven by the sale of 8.17 million square feet of area.

According to those at Kotak Institutional Equities, healthy cash collections led to a net debt reduction in 4QFY24, despite continuing land costs. The brokerage firm said that the management guidance for FY2025 remains strong—Rs 20,000 crore of business development, Rs 27,000 crore (over 20 per cent year on year) of pre-sales, aided by Rs 30,000 crore of launches and Rs 15,000 crore of collections. 

“We are encouraged by the strong showing by GPL, though we believe all positives are captured in the CMP. SELL with a revised FV of Rs1,780/share,” analysts at Kotak wrote in a result update report. 

At 10:35 AM, the shares of the company were trading 7.85 per cent higher at Rs 2,770 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE rose 0.32 per cent at 74,118 levels. 

 

Also Read

Godrej split: Experts weigh on amicable settlement impact on stock prices

Multi-billion dollar Godrej family split may not attract tax, say lawyers

Share prices of Godrej Ind, Godrej Properties, Astec Lifesciences drop

Godrej Industries to be main holding company for Adi-Nadir Godrej family

Adi-Nadir Godrej family makes open offer to acquire Astec Lifesciences

AEL, Adani Ports: Trading strategies in Adani Group stocks post Q4 results

Indegene IPO opens today, May 06. Planning to subscribe? What analysts say

Here's why PFC, REC, PNB, BOB, SBI slipped up to 9% on May 06

Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel on your buy list? Wait for a dip, say analysts

Q4 Results Preview: Lupin may see strong topline, bottomline growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksGodrej PropertiesMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexReal Estate

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story