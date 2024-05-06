Home / Markets / News / Here's why PFC, REC, PNB, BOB, SBI slipped up to 9% on May 06

Here's why PFC, REC, PNB, BOB, SBI slipped up to 9% on May 06

The RBI, on Friday, proposed to set a floor for banks' loan exposure for project finance for consortium lending and mandated 5 per cent standard asset in the construction phase

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) and state financial institutions were under pressure on Monday, falling up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade on profit booking, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed tighter rules to govern lending to projects under implementation.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) tanked 9 per cent to Rs 438.10 and REC slipped 7 per cent to Rs 519.60 on the BSE in the intraday trade. However, despite today's decline, PFC and REC have zoomed 70 per cent each in the past six months. 

Among other PSU financials, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and UCO Bank dropped between 2 per cent and 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 74,242 at 09:29 AM.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The RBI, on Friday, proposed to set a floor for banks' loan exposure for project finance for consortium lending and mandated 5 per cent standard asset in the construction phase.

The central bank, in the draft guidelines on the financing of project loans, said, "In projects financed under consortium arrangements, where the aggregate exposure of the participant lenders to the project is up to Rs 1,500 crore, no individual lender shall have an exposure which is less than 10 per cent of the aggregate exposure”. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe this will lead to a significant increase in provisioning requirement and will result in lower returns for lenders in project finance and reduce incremental appetite for such exposures, if implemented in current form.

"While this is prudent from a risk management perspective, coming from the regulator’s experience in the last credit cycle, we believe this can be detrimental to growth in the capital intensive infrastructure sectors in the economy," the brokerage firm said.

"Based on the banks' Pillar-3 disclosures, we estimated the additional credit costs for eight large banks under our coverage, if these guidelines were to to be issued in current form. We estimated additional credit costs in FY25 as 6/10/7/6 bps for HDFC Bank/ICICI Bank/Axis Bank/Kotak Bank. For PSBs, the incremental credit costs are expected in the range of 12-21bps," analysts said.

Also Read

REC jumps 20% in 2 days post Q4 results announcement; PFC nears record high

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

PFC signs MoU with Gujarat govt for power projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

PFC enters club of 50 most valued firms; REC m-cap crosses Rs 1 trn

Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel on your buy list? Wait for a dip, say analysts

Q4 Results Preview: Lupin may see strong topline, bottomline growth

Asia shares rise on Fed cut bets; yen trims gains after strong surge

Indian govt bond yields to edge lower, tracking decline in US peers

Stocks to watch on May 6: Tata Power, Sun Pharma, Zydus Life, Nerolac

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsbank stocksfinancial stocks

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story