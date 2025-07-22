Home / Markets / News / Recently listed stock is up 82% vs issue price in 3 weeks; time to sell?

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes surged 16% to ₹149, its highest level since listing on July 2, on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sambhv Steel Tubes share price today:  Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes have surged 16 per cent to ₹149, its highest level since listing, on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
The stock of iron & steel products company has zoomed 82 per cent against the issue price of ₹82 per cent. Sambhv Steel Tubes made its market debut on July 2, 2025.
 
At 01:07 PM, the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹140.56, as compared to 0.08 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 53.04 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Q1FY26 results on July 24, 2025

Sambhv Steel Tubes informed that the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to inter alia consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. 

Q1FY26 sales volume update

Sambhv Steel Tubes witnessed strong growth in its sales, particularly in pre-galvanised (GP) coils and pipes and stainless steel coils product category, highlighting continued progress in its strategic focus on high-value product offerings.
 
In April to June quarter (Q1FY26), the company’s value-added products volume jumped 47 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at 79,717 tons, against 54,267 tons in Q1FY25. Intermediate products rose 70 per cent to 12,989 tons from 7,641 tons in the previous year quarter.

Brokerages' view on Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes is strategically positioned to capitalise on India’s infrastructure boom, driven by initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrit Bharat scheme. As a backwards-integrated player with consistent financial growth, efficient strategic sourcing, and ongoing expansion plans, the company is well-poised for long-term value creation, Geojit Investments said in IPO note.
 
Various projects and schemes initiated by the central government and state governments have been driving the demand for steel pipes in India. The demand for domestic steel pipes and tubes is projected to increase to 18.50-20.50 MTPA in FY2029 at 8-9 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period between FY2025 and FY2029 on a high base.
 
Backed by fully integrated operations and in-house manufacturing capabilities, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on this sectoral growth. While there may be short-term pressure on margins, the company’s ongoing expansion and favourable industry dynamics point to strong long-term growth potential, said Choice Equity Broking in IPO note. 

About Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes is one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India in terms of installed capacity. 
 
The company’s backward integration process allows it to manufacture a range of finished products including ERW black pipes and tubes (hollow section), cold rolled full hard (CRFH) pipes, pre-galvanized (GP) pipes, galvanized iron (GI) pipes and steel door frames, using intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and hot rolled (HR) coil, cold rolled (CR) coil (mild steel) and GP coils which are manufactured in-house.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

