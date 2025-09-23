Refex Ind zooms 17% as board clears restructuring of green mobility arm

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,100.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹600 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹334.1.

In one year, Refex Industries' shares have slipped 28 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s fall of 3 per cent.

Why were Refex Industries shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement to restructure and unlock the potential of its Green Mobility Business for all the shareholders.

As per the approved scheme, Refex Green Mobility, a subsidiary of Refex Industries, will be merged into the parent company, followed by the demerger of the Green Mobility business into a newly incorporated entity, Refex Mobility.

Further, Refex Mobility is proposed to be independently listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), creating two focused platforms where Refex Industries will consolidate its core strengths across Ash and Coal handling and Refex Mobility will be dedicated to sustainable mobility solutions using clean fuelled vehicles. Upon the completion of the scheme, the shareholders of Refex Industries will receive equity shares in Refex Mobility in the same proportion as their existing shareholding as on the record date, thereby creating a mirror shareholding structure.