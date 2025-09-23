Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asia markets rise; Anand Rathi, Euro Pratik IPO eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Tuesday, following a tech-driven rally on Wall Street
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, September 23, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a negative start on Tuesday amid muted sentiment after US President Donald Trump’s new H-1B visa fee rule. Investors are closely watching Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the US for trade deal negotiations, the first since the Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs.
At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 36.5 points lower at 25,252 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Tuesday, following a tech-driven rally on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.4 per cent.
US equity markets settled higher after Nvidia said it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.7 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.44 per cent down, and Dow Jones gained 0.14 per cent.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Seshaasai Technologies, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research, and Solarworld Energy Solutions will open for public subscription. Atlanta Electricals IPO and Ganesh Consumer Products IPO will enter their second day. Saatvik Green Energy IPO and GK Energy IPO will close for bidding. Euro Pratik Sales will make its debut on the exchanges.
In the SME space, six new public issues will open for public subscription, including BharatRohan Airborne Innovations, Aptus Pharma, True Colors, Matrix Geo Solutions, NSB BPO Solutions, and Ecoline Exim. IPOs of Solvex Edibles and Prime Cable Industries will enter their second day, while Siddhi Cotspin will close for subscription.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Analysts raise target, see 39% upside; do you own?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) remain bullish on Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), raising its target, after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended anti-dumping duties (ADD) on imports of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) from China and Russia. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the iValue Infosolutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, September 22, receiving decent participation from investors and was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ACME Solar stock to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ACME Solar stock to remain in focus today
-- ACME Solar announced that it has secured ₹1,100 crore refinancing from SBI for 300 MW project in Rajasthan.
Source: Exchange filing, BSE.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDB Financial gets new 'Buy' rating from Nirmal Bang; 17% upside seen
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nirmal Bang has initiated coverage on HDB Financial with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹915, which implies 17.1 per cent upside from Monday’s close at ₹781.05 per share. HDB Financial had an AUM of ₹1.1 trillion as of 1QFY26, with operations spanning 1,771 branches across India, including a strong focus on rural markets. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: IT services; HCL Tech, Coforge top picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The global technology sector has witnessed a stark divergence since the advent of generative AI in late 2022. Capital-intensive players—hyperscalers, semiconductor manufacturers, and infrastructure providers—have surged ahead. HCLTech remains well-placed for FY26 with healthy deal momentum, strong client mining, and stable margins. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sovereign wealth funds, pension players leave other FPIs blinking
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long-term players have been raising their bets on India. Entities controlled by governments — sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds — have recorded higher growth in equity assets under custody compared to other foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) over the past five years. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Power, Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Vedanta, Alkem Laboratories, and JBM Auto are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Easy money via F&O is over; discount brokerages to be hit: Systematix MD
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a volatile 2025 for the Indian equity markets. Despite this, equity benchmarks are set to deliver double-digit returns this year, Systematix Group Managing Director Nikhil Khandelwal said. While the export-driven sectors may continue to face headwinds due to heavy US tariffs, the rollout of GST cuts this quarter is expected to boost domestic consumption, driving robust economic growth. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on ICICI Bank, Eternal; check why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank offers a compelling investment case as a core holding in the Indian banking sector, while Blinkit’s take rate has room for expansion as it moves to the 1P model (better sourcing) and improves ad monetisation. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, following rally in US markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, following overnight rally on Wall Street fueled by tech stocks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.99 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index gained 0.2 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Sensex index was down 0.32 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices fell amid concerns over trade tariffs that could affect fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell around 0.25 per cent to $66.37 per barrel.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE to hold one-hour Diwali muhurat trading session on October 21
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE) on Monday said it will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, to mark the festival of Diwali. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchange said in a circular. READ MORE
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST