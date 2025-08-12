Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Regaal Resources IPO: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of maize speciality products manufacturer, Regaal Resources, opened for public subscription today, August 12, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹96 to ₹102, the company aims to raise ₹306 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 20.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.4 million equity shares. Anil Kishorepuria, Shruti Kishorepuria, BFL Private Limited and SRM Private Limited are the promoter selling shareholders.

ALSO READ: JSW Cement IPO ends with 7.77x subscription On Monday, August 11, the company raised ₹92 crore from the anchor investors. Taurus Mutual Fund, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Benami Capital, Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Holani Venture Capital Fund were the institutions that participated in the anchor, according to an exchange filing. Regaal Resources has allotted 8.9 million equity shares to various funds at ₹102 per share.

Regaal Resources IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Regaal Resources were trading at ₹125 in the grey market, up ₹23 or 22.5 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long-term According to analysts at Anand Rathi, Regaal Resources is well-positioned to capitalise on its strategic location in Kishanganj, a key maize belt accounting for 11.58 per cent of national output and its proximity to major mandis and cross-border markets. "With capacity utilisation at 99.74 per cent and an ongoing scale-up from 750 to 1,650 tonnes per day (TPD), the company demonstrates strong demand visibility and robust execution capabilities," the brokerage said in a note.

ALSO READ: Shreeji Shipping fixes IPO price band at ₹240-252 for its ₹411 cr IPO The company’s 54-acre integrated facility, in-house power plant, and ESG-compliant systems strengthen its ability to operate smoothly and sustainably. Its wide range of products – including both native and modified starches - serves fast-growing industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. With a growing presence across India, strong customer relationships, and an effective sourcing strategy, the company continues to build a solid competitive advantage. However, analysts believe that the company has a capital-intensive nature of operations, exposure to Agri cycles, and limited pricing power in a commoditised market.

"On the valuation front, based on annualised FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 21.9 times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹1,047.7 crore, making the issue appear fully priced," the brokerage said. Arihant Capital - Subscribe for long term According to Arihant Capital, Regaal Resources benefits from a strategic location, with its manufacturing facility situated close to both raw material sources and key consumption markets. This advantage is further supported by an efficient procurement strategy and access to diverse raw material sourcing channels. With a broad product portfolio catering to various industries, Regaal is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable industry trends.

"At the upper band of ₹102, the issue is valued at a P/E of 22x based on the FY25 EPS of ₹4.64. We recommend a 'Subscribe for long term' rating for this issue," the brokerage said. Here are the key details of Regaal Resources IPO: Regaal Resources IPO is available at a price band of ₹96 to ₹102 per share, with a lot size of 144 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 144 shares of Regaal Resources and in multiples thereof. ALSO READ: Q1 results today: HAL, Nykaa, ONGC, Jindal Steel, 580 others on Aug 12 The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,688 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,872 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,944.