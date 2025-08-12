Home / Markets / News / Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Ahead of the IPO, Regaal Resources has allotted 8.9 million equity shares to various anchor investors at ₹102 per share

IPO
Regaal Resources IPO
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Regaal Resources IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of maize speciality products manufacturer, Regaal Resources, opened for public subscription today, August 12, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹96 to ₹102, the company aims to raise ₹306 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 20.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.4 million equity shares. Anil Kishorepuria, Shruti Kishorepuria, BFL Private Limited and SRM Private Limited are the promoter selling shareholders.
 
On Monday, August 11, the company raised ₹92 crore from the anchor investors. Taurus Mutual Fund, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Benami Capital, Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Holani Venture Capital Fund were the institutions that participated in the anchor, according to an exchange filing. Regaal Resources has allotted 8.9 million equity shares to various funds at ₹102 per share.  

Regaal Resources IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Regaal Resources were trading at ₹125 in the grey market, up ₹23 or 22.5 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  
 

Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long-term

According to analysts at Anand Rathi, Regaal Resources is well-positioned to capitalise on its strategic location in Kishanganj, a key maize belt accounting for 11.58 per cent of national output and its proximity to major mandis and cross-border markets. 
 
"With capacity utilisation at 99.74 per cent and an ongoing scale-up from 750 to 1,650 tonnes per day (TPD), the company demonstrates strong demand visibility and robust execution capabilities," the brokerage said in a note. 
 
The company’s 54-acre integrated facility, in-house power plant, and ESG-compliant systems strengthen its ability to operate smoothly and sustainably. Its wide range of products – including both native and modified starches - serves fast-growing industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. With a growing presence across India, strong customer relationships, and an effective sourcing strategy, the company continues to build a solid competitive advantage. 
 
However, analysts believe that the company has a capital-intensive nature of operations, exposure to Agri cycles, and limited pricing power in a commoditised market. 
 
"On the valuation front, based on annualised FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 21.9 times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹1,047.7 crore, making the issue appear fully priced," the brokerage said.

Arihant Capital - Subscribe for long term

According to Arihant Capital, Regaal Resources benefits from a strategic location, with its manufacturing facility situated close to both raw material sources and key consumption markets. This advantage is further supported by an efficient procurement strategy and access to diverse raw material sourcing channels. With a broad product portfolio catering to various industries, Regaal is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable industry trends.
 
"At the upper band of ₹102, the issue is valued at a P/E of 22x based on the FY25 EPS of ₹4.64. We recommend a 'Subscribe for long term' rating for this issue," the brokerage said.

Here are the key details of Regaal Resources IPO:

Regaal Resources IPO is available at a price band of ₹96 to ₹102 per share, with a lot size of 144 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 144 shares of Regaal Resources and in multiples thereof.
 
The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,688 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,872 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,944. 
 
The three-day subscription window to bid for the issue will conclude on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is likely to take place on Monday, August 18, 2025. Shares of Regaal Resources are scheduled to make their D-street debut on Wednesday, August 20, by listing on the BSE and NSE.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for the repayment or prepayment of certain debt and general corporate purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Awfis Space Solutions rallies 12% on Q1 show; what's next for investors?

Praj Industries hits 52-week low, tanks 54% from January high; here's why

Crude Oil: Here's your trading strategy for August 12; key levels inside

Premium

Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical charts

L&T extends rally on order win from Adani Power; brokerage sees more upside

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsIPO marketMarketsIPO GMPBSE

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story