Awfis Space Solutions rallies 12% on Q1 show; what's next for investors?

Awfis Space Solutions share price: Awfis Space Solutions share was in demand on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 11.5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹623.60 per share.

At 11:03 AM, Awfis Space Solutions share price was trading 6.96 per cent higher at ₹598.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 80,575.75 levels.

Why did Awfis Space Solution share rise today?

Awfis Space Solutions shares surged after the company posted strong Q1FY26 results, driven by robust revenue growth, improved margins, and healthy operational performance.

In the June quarter, the company reported operating revenue of ₹335 crore, up 30 per cent year-on-year. Operating Ebitda margin expanded by 710 basis points to 37.8 per cent, supported by stronger revenue, deeper penetration in the enterprise segment, growth in allied services, and improved operating efficiencies. Net profit came in at ₹10 crore, compared with ₹3 crore in the same quarter last year. Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, said the quarter marked “a strong start to FY26” with sustained momentum in business fundamentals. He highlighted that operational seat capacity grew 40 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong demand from both new mid-sized GCC entrants and existing enterprise clients. “Our 100+ seat cohort now contributes 59 per cent of our total portfolio, reinforcing the stickiness and scale of our enterprise relationships,” he added.

All new centres signed between June 2024 and June 2025 are in Grade A assets, reflecting the company’s focus on building a high-quality workspace portfolio. The firm has also expanded its Tier 2 city presence by around 25 per cent, with total MA seat capacity rising 32 per cent and MA centres up 23 per cent since June 2024. Occupancy levels stood at 84 per cent for mature centres (12+ months vintage) and 73 per cent overall. ALSO READ: Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside Looking ahead, Ramani said the near-term focus is on optimising the expanded capacity from FY25, with strategic expansion planned in the second half to capture demand in high-potential markets. “With a solid foundation, increasing institutional trust, and a clear execution focus, we remain confident in our ability to sustain profitable growth,” he noted.

Analysts’ view on Awfis Space Solutions stock Analysts offered a mixed view on Awfis Space Solutions despite the sharp rally in the stock today. Sudeep Shah, vice president of technical research at SBI Securities, noted that the overall trend remains bearish, with the stock still trading in a lower-low, lower-high formation. Today’s bounce came from a key support zone of ₹550-₹555, which also marked the previous swing low. “This zone is likely to act as strong support, but a break below it could see the stock sliding towards ₹500,” he said, adding that the rebound cannot yet be considered a trend reversal. On the upside, Shah pointed out strong resistance at ₹635 - coinciding with the 100 DEMA - followed by the previous swing high at ₹665. “A close above ₹665 would negate the lower swing high formation and could open the way for a move towards ₹725 in the short term,” he added.

Ravi Singh, senior vice president of retail research at Religare Broking, highlighted that Awfis shares have declined nearly 40 per cent over the past year and are likely to remain under pressure in the near term. With the stock currently trapped in a broader range of ₹560-₹640 amid market consolidation, Singh recommended that existing investors exit positions, as prices are likely to face “sell on every rise” pressure, while fresh entries should be avoided. After a strong post-listing rally to around ₹950, the stock entered a consolidation and downtrend phase. Singh noted that recent candles indicate buying interest from the ₹550-₹560 support zone, with a 6.71 per cent rebound this week on higher-than-usual volumes, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. The RSI at 45.74 is also recovering from a prolonged downtrend, showing early signs of positive divergence and a possible momentum shift. Fundamentally, he pointed out that the enterprise segment remains a growth driver, with Q1FY26 operating Ebitda margin expanding to 37.8 per cent - up 710 bps year-on-year (Y-o-Y) - and PAT rising to ₹10 crore from ₹3 crore a year ago, aided by revenue growth and operational efficiencies.