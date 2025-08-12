Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: HAL, Nykaa, ONGC, Jindal Steel, 580 others on Aug 12

Q1 results today: HAL, Nykaa, ONGC, Jindal Steel, 580 others on Aug 12

Q1 FY26 company results: Apollo Hospitals, Honasa Consumer, Aavas Financers, Alkem Laboratories, and Cochin Shipyard are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

BSE

Investors will focus on quarterly earnings from several companies and the release of India’s consumer price index (CPI) data for July (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Nykaa-parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Honasa Consumer, Aavas Financers, Alkem Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics, and Gujarat State Petronet are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Mrs Bector Food Specialities, ONGC, Jindal Steel & Power, FSN E-Commerce, Zydus Lifesciences, and Suzlon Energy.

Nykaa Q1 result preview 

Brokerages expect FSN E-Commerce Ventures to report a net profit surge of 208 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹29.58 crore from ₹9.6 crore, and rise 47.5 per cent sequentially from ₹20 crore. 
 

Revenue is estimated to grow 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,177.08 crore from ₹1,746.1 crore, and 5.6 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹2,061.8 crore.

Bata India Q1 results highlights

Bata India Ltd posted a 70 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹52 crore for Q1FY26, hit by higher expenses, weak consumption, and a high base.
 
Net profit stood at ₹174 crore a year ago. Revenue was ₹941.85 crore, nearly flat from ₹944.63 crore last year. 
In the year-ago quarter, results included a ₹133.95 crore exceptional gain from the sale of industrial land for ₹156 crore.

Market overview for August 12

Indian equities are likely to open flat on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 32 points lower at 24,596.
 
Investors will focus on quarterly earnings from several companies and the release of India’s consumer price index (CPI) data for July. 
In global markets, most Asian indices inched higher after reports said US President Donald Trump had delayed the reimposition of steep tariffs on Chinese goods for another 90 days. The tariffs, scheduled to resume on Tuesday, were pushed back to mid-November through an executive order signed just hours before the deadline.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 12

  1. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
  2. Hindalco Industries Ltd
  3. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
  4. NMDC Ltd
  5. NHPC Ltd
  6. Oil India Ltd
  7. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
  8. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
  9. MRF Ltd
  10. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
  11. Alkem Laboratories Ltd
  12. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
  13. Granules India Ltd-$
  14. Alembic Ltd
  15. Abbott India Ltd
  16. Suzlon Energy Ltd
  17. Lux Industries Ltd
  18. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
  19. Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
  20. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
  21. Karnataka Bank Ltd
  22. Jyothy Labs Ltd
  23. Cochin Shipyard Ltd
  24. Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
  25. Metroglobal Ltd
  26. Lucent Industries Ltd
  27. AAVAS Financiers Ltd
  28. Jindal Leasefin Ltd
  29. Juniper Hotels Ltd
  30. Jupiter Wagons Ltd
  31. Senco Gold Ltd
  32. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
  33. Religare Enterprises Ltd
  34. Rico Auto Industries Ltd
  35. Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
  36. Kirloskar Industries Ltd
  37. Nazara Technologies Ltd
  38. Orchid Pharma Ltd
  39. Palm Jewels Ltd
  40. Asian Star Company Ltd
  41. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
  42. Shriram Properties Ltd
  43. Khadim India Ltd
  44. Asian Energy Services Ltd
  45. GP Petroleums Ltd
  46. Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
  47. Indo Count Industries Ltd
  48. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
  49. Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
  50. Adcounty Media India Ltd
  51. ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
  52. Finolex Cables Ltd
  53. Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
  54. NG Industries Ltd-$
  55. Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
  56. Adline Chem Lab Ltd
  57. Acme Resources Ltd
  58. Advik Laboratories Ltd
  59. Advik Capital Ltd
  60. Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd
  61. DCM Shriram Industries Ltd-$
  62. United Drilling Tools Ltd
  63. Bright Brothers Ltd-$
  64. Centennial Surgical Suture Ltd
  65. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
  66. Aayush Wellness Ltd
  67. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
  68. Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
  69. Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd
  70. Balaji Telefilms Ltd
  71. Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
  72. Dynavision Ltd
  73. Hercules Hoists Ltd
  74. Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
  75. Honda India Power Products Ltd
  76. Laxmi Dental Ltd
  77. National Securities Depository Ltd
  78. Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
  79. Orient Press Ltd
  80. Orient Technologies Ltd
  81. RIR Power Electronics Ltd
  82. Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
  83. Sundrop Brands Ltd
  84. Valiant Communications Ltd
  85. Zodiac Energy Ltd
  86. Vision (Company not fully specified)
  87. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
  88. 7Seas Entertainment Ltd
  89. A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
  90. Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
  91. Arihant Superstructures Ltd
  92. Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
  93. Asian Star Company Ltd
 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

