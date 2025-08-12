Q1 results today: HAL, Nykaa, ONGC, Jindal Steel, 580 others on Aug 12

Nykaa-parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Honasa Consumer, Aavas Financers, Alkem Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics, and Gujarat State Petronet are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Mrs Bector Food Specialities, ONGC, Jindal Steel & Power, FSN E-Commerce, Zydus Lifesciences, and Suzlon Energy.
Nykaa Q1 result preview
Brokerages expect FSN E-Commerce Ventures to report a net profit surge of 208 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹29.58 crore from ₹9.6 crore, and rise 47.5 per cent sequentially from ₹20 crore.
Revenue is estimated to grow 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,177.08 crore from ₹1,746.1 crore, and 5.6 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹2,061.8 crore.
Bata India Q1 results highlights
Bata India Ltd posted a 70 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹52 crore for Q1FY26, hit by higher expenses, weak consumption, and a high base.
Net profit stood at ₹174 crore a year ago. Revenue was ₹941.85 crore, nearly flat from ₹944.63 crore last year.
In the year-ago quarter, results included a ₹133.95 crore exceptional gain from the sale of industrial land for ₹156 crore.
Market overview for August 12
Indian equities are likely to open flat on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 32 points lower at 24,596.
Investors will focus on quarterly earnings from several companies and the release of India’s consumer price index (CPI) data for July.
In global markets, most Asian indices inched higher after reports said US President Donald Trump had delayed the reimposition of steep tariffs on Chinese goods for another 90 days. The tariffs, scheduled to resume on Tuesday, were pushed back to mid-November through an executive order signed just hours before the deadline.
List of some firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 12
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
- Hindalco Industries Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- NMDC Ltd
- NHPC Ltd
- Oil India Ltd
- FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
- MRF Ltd
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
- Alkem Laboratories Ltd
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
- Granules India Ltd-$
- Alembic Ltd
- Abbott India Ltd
- Suzlon Energy Ltd
- Lux Industries Ltd
- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
- Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
- Karnataka Bank Ltd
- Jyothy Labs Ltd
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
- Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
- Metroglobal Ltd
- Lucent Industries Ltd
- AAVAS Financiers Ltd
- Jindal Leasefin Ltd
- Juniper Hotels Ltd
- Jupiter Wagons Ltd
- Senco Gold Ltd
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
- Religare Enterprises Ltd
- Rico Auto Industries Ltd
- Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
- Kirloskar Industries Ltd
- Nazara Technologies Ltd
- Orchid Pharma Ltd
- Palm Jewels Ltd
- Asian Star Company Ltd
- Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
- Shriram Properties Ltd
- Khadim India Ltd
- Asian Energy Services Ltd
- GP Petroleums Ltd
- Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
- Indo Count Industries Ltd
- Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
- Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
- Adcounty Media India Ltd
- ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
- Finolex Cables Ltd
- Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
- NG Industries Ltd-$
- Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
- Adline Chem Lab Ltd
- Acme Resources Ltd
- Advik Laboratories Ltd
- Advik Capital Ltd
- Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd
- DCM Shriram Industries Ltd-$
- United Drilling Tools Ltd
- Bright Brothers Ltd-$
- Centennial Surgical Suture Ltd
- Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
- Aayush Wellness Ltd
- Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
- Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
- Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd
- Balaji Telefilms Ltd
- Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
- Dynavision Ltd
- Hercules Hoists Ltd
- Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
- Honda India Power Products Ltd
- Laxmi Dental Ltd
- National Securities Depository Ltd
- Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
- Orient Press Ltd
- Orient Technologies Ltd
- RIR Power Electronics Ltd
- Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
- Sundrop Brands Ltd
- Valiant Communications Ltd
- Zodiac Energy Ltd
- Vision (Company not fully specified)
- 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
- 7Seas Entertainment Ltd
- A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
- Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
- Arihant Superstructures Ltd
- Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
- Asian Star Company Ltd