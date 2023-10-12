Reliance Industries, select banking stocks attract strong MF flows

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank remained among the top mutual fund (MF) buys for the second consecutive month in September. MFs deployed a net of Rs 15,000 crore into these stocks during the two-month period (August-September), revealed Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research reports.

Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, ITC and Tata Motors are the other stocks that have seen continued buying interest from MFs.

Larsen & Toubro, which had completed its Rs 10,000-crore share repurchase programme last month, was the most sold stock in September, with MFs offloading 9.6 million shares worth Rs 2,900 crore.

Sector wise, most fund houses were holding overweight positions in capital goods, cement and construction, and chemicals and fertilisers, compared to the Nifty 200 at the end of September.