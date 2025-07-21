Tilaknagar Industries share price today

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries surged 10 per cent to ₹436.30 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company announced its fund raising plan. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹457.30 touched on January 3, 2025.

In the past one week, the stock price of the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer has zoomed 28 per cent, as compared to 0.30 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

At 10:28 AM; Tilaknagar Industries was quoting 8.6 per cent higher at ₹431, as against 0.39 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 8.64 million equity shares representing 4.5 per cent of total equity of Tilaknagar Industries changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Tilaknagar - Fund raising plan Tilaknagar Industries on Saturday, July 19, 2025 informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, inter alia to consider the fund raising plan. In a regulatory filing, the liquor maker said the board will deliberate on issuing equity shares or a mix of financial instruments, including debentures, warrants, preference shares, or foreign currency convertible bonds. The raise could be executed through multiple channels like public offer, rights issue, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or private placement, depending on market conditions and regulatory permissions.

Favourable Bombay High Court ruling - Tilaknagar Industries The Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of Tilaknagar Industries, restraining Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABDL) from launching the ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’ spirit brands across India. These orders have not only upheld the ownership and proprietary rights of Tilaknagar Industries under the trademarks Mansion House & Savoy Club, while allowing Tilaknagar Industries to continue its uninterrupted, exclusive use and sale of the brands Mansion House & Savoy Club, but have also restrained other entities such as UTO Nederland B V (UTO) & ABDL from using and/or launching the brand Mansion House & Savoy Club in all of India by protecting exclusive usage rights in favour of Tilaknagar Industries. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

ABDL has notified the exchange that they are exploring options to challenge the order in higher court and cannot ascertain any material financial impact at the moment. Tilaknagar - Management commentary post Q4 results The company’s January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) saw a very strong close to the year; with high volume and value-led growth. Quarterly growth was driven by resumption of strong performance in largest state of Andhra Pradesh (AP), both on year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) terms. The Route to Market (RTM) change in AP is completed, and the management expects the company’s performance in the state to continue its growth trajectory, in-line with the industry. AP has been well supported by the company’s other Southern states, each of which have seen market share improvements.