Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 22; do you own any?

Notably, the ex-date is the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. Thus, the investors must hold the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The record date, however, is when the companies determine the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action.

Among the companies, Voltamp Transformers has declared a final dividend of ₹100 per share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with the record date set for July 22 to determine eligible shareholders. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Happy Forgings July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 22, 2025 Hind Rectifiers July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 22, 2025 Menon Pistons July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 22, 2025 SIL Investments July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 22, 2025 Siyaram Silk Mills July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 22, 2025 Strides Pharma Science July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 22, 2025 Voltamp Transformers July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹100 July 22, 2025 Wires & Fabriks SA July 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 July 22, 2025 (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) Among others, Siyaram Silk Mills has announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share, with the record date also fixed for July 22. Strides Pharma Science has declared a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY25, Happy Forgings will pay a final dividend of ₹3 per share, and SIL Investments has announced a final dividend of ₹2.20 per share. All three have also set July 22 as the record date.

Furthermore, Menon Pistons and Wires & Fabriks SA will distribute final dividends of ₹1 and ₹0.10 per share, respectively. These companies have also set July 22 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers, Happy Forgings, Hind Rectifiers, Menon Pistons, SIL Investments, Siyaram Silk Mills, Strides Pharma Science, and Wires & Fabriks SA are expected to remain in spotlight today following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. The BSE data suggests that they are slated to trade as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.