Near-term bias for Nifty turns negative, can dip 3% from here; hint charts

BSE Sensex 
Last close: 81,758 
Downside Target: 78,765 
Downside Risk: 3.7% 
Support: 81,975; 81,815; 81,650 
Resistance: 83,025; 83,185; 83,350 

The BSE Sensex is now seen quoting near its key monthly support, which stands at 81,300 levels. Even as the Nifty has signaled a negative bias, the sentiment on the Sensex remains cautiously optimistic as long as the index sustains above 81,300 levels.

In case, the support is violated, the Sensex may then witness a slide towards 78,765 levels, with interim support pegged at 80,600 levels. On the upside, 83,600 becomes a crucial hurdle for the index.

In the week ahead, the Sensex is likely to seek support around 81,300 - 81,170 and 81,0350 levels. On the upside, the BSE benchmark index may face resistance around 82,200 - 82,345 - 82,485 levels.

The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have now ended with losses for the last three straight weeks. The benchmark indices have shed around 2.6 per cent at 81,758 and 24,968 levels, respectively. In the process, the Sensex and the Nifty have dipped below the short-term moving averages on the daily scale.The NSE Nifty, in particular, is seen quoting below its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA. Technical chart shows that the near-term bias for the index has turned negative with it falling below the super trend line support for the first-time since April 15, 2025.Here's the weekly outlook on the benchmark indicesLast close: 24,968Downside Target: 24,200Downside Risk: 3%Support: 24,785; 24,500; 24,380Resistance: 25,318; 25,500The near-term bias for the NSE Nifty is likely to remain tepid as long as the index quotes below the 20-DMA, which stands at 25,318 levels; while the overall bias shall remain negative as long as the index remains below 25,500 levels, shows the daily chart.