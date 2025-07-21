Near-term bias for Nifty turns negative, can dip 3% from here; hint charts

NSE NiftyLast close: 24,968 Downside Target: 24,200 Downside Risk: 3% Support: 24,785; 24,500; 24,380 Resistance: 25,318; 25,500 The near-term bias for the NSE Nifty is likely to remain tepid as long as the index quotes below the 20-DMA, which stands at 25,318 levels; while the overall bias shall remain negative as long as the index remains below 25,500 levels, shows the daily chart.
BSE SensexLast close: 81,758 Downside Target: 78,765 Downside Risk: 3.7% Support: 81,975; 81,815; 81,650 Resistance: 83,025; 83,185; 83,350 The BSE Sensex is now seen quoting near its key monthly support, which stands at 81,300 levels. Even as the Nifty has signaled a negative bias, the sentiment on the Sensex remains cautiously optimistic as long as the index sustains above 81,300 levels. In case, the support is violated, the Sensex may then witness a slide towards 78,765 levels, with interim support pegged at 80,600 levels. On the upside, 83,600 becomes a crucial hurdle for the index. In the week ahead, the Sensex is likely to seek support around 81,300 - 81,170 and 81,0350 levels. On the upside, the BSE benchmark index may face resistance around 82,200 - 82,345 - 82,485 levels.
