Paytm block deal: 2.95% equity changes hands; stock slips 1.5%

One 97 Communications (Paytm) shares turned volatile on Tuesday after a large block trade saw nearly 1.92 crore shares change hands, equivalent to around 2.95 per cent of the company’s equity. The block transaction took place during the NSE’s block deal window between 8:45 am and 9:00 am, putting the stock in focus at the start of the trading session.

According to NSE data, Paytm opened at ₹1,580.20 and initially traded around 1.2 per cent higher before reversing gains. The stock later slipped as much as 1.45 per cent during the session to an intraday low of ₹1,557, with volatility increasing following the large transaction. NSE data showed 1.92 crore shares traded in the session, with the traded value at about ₹2,948.94 crore. The block deal was executed at Rs 1,535.1 per share, representing a 2.9 per cent discount to Paytm's Monday closing price of Rs 1,580.2 on the NSE.

The company had earlier informed the exchanges that Resilient Asset Management BV, an entity owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has proposed to sell up to a 4.98 per cent stake in One 97 Communications, with the proceeds going to Chinese investor Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV under a 2023 agreement between the two. In the filing on Monday, the Noida-based company said the fintech firm was not a party to the transaction, adding that there was no change in Sharma’s direct shareholding in the company. Sharma held a 9.03 per cent stake in Paytm as of June 2026. Resilient’s stake in the firm stood at 10.24 per cent.

Resilient had acquired around a 10.20 per cent equity stake in Paytm from Antfin against optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) issued to Antfin in 2023. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Paytm has been moving higher in a well-defined higher-highs and higher-lows formation, while sustaining above its key long-term and short-term moving averages across multiple time frames. The recent profit-taking, which began on August 14, 2026, appears to be a healthy correction within the broader uptrend and remains well aligned with the prevailing higher-highs and higher-lows structure. "We expect this profit-taking phase to potentially halt around the ₹1,450–₹1,500 spot zone, which is likely to act as an important support area. Hence, we suggest traders wait for the ongoing profit-taking to subside and look for fresh buying opportunities around the mentioned support zone," he said.

Paytm shares have declined 1.76 per cent over the past week, compared with a 0.62 per cent fall in the Nifty Midcap 50 index. Over one month, however, Paytm has gained 16.14 per cent, ahead of the Nifty Midcap 50’s 1.50 per cent rise. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 21.20 per cent, compared with a 4.94 per cent gain for the index. The stronger performance is also visible over longer periods. Paytm shares have risen 33.38 per cent over the past year, against a 12.78 per cent gain in the Nifty Midcap 50. Over three years, the stock has delivered an absolute return of 82.08 per cent, compared with 68.13 per cent for the benchmark.