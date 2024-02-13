RIL becomes 1st Indian co to hit Rs 20 trn m-cap; stock up 29% in 3 months

Reliance Industries (RIL), on Tuesday, became the first Indian listed company to reach the market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 20 trillion. The stock of Mukesh Ambani-led firm hit a new high of Rs 2,975.80, rising 2.5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade.

RIL's market cap touched Rs 20.01 trillion in the intraday trade today after the stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,949.90 touched on February 2. At 11:51 AM, however, the company's market cap stood at Rs 19.97 trillion, BSE data shows.

In the past three months, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 29 per cent on growth prospects. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 10 per cent.



Analysts at Centrum Broking, who have a 'buy' rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 3,299 per share, believe with pan India 5G rollout, RIL is well positioned to monetise the services.

That apart, capex intensity has come down substantially which shall benefit cash flows. The brokerage firm believes growth momentum will continue in 'Digital' and 'Retail' supported by 'Oil & Gas' segments.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, meanwhile, believe except the exploration & production (E&P) business, where earnings have likely peaked, the outlook for each key business remains strong.

"In refining, while margin volatility remains high, recent trends are positive, with an improvement in SG complex margins on stronger gasoline cracks. With no retail fuel price cuts despite a correction in international product prices, fuel marketing margins remain strong and should also benefit RIL," the brokerage firm said in the Q3 result update.