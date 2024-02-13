Paytm hits new low, falls 9% after Macquarie slashes target to Rs 275

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments firm Paytm, hit a new low of Rs 385.75, as they slipped 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after foreign brokerage firm Macquarie downgraded the stock to 'Underperform' and sharply cut target price to Rs 275 from Rs 650 driven by a sharp reduction in revenues across various segments.

The stock of the fintech firm fell below its previous low of Rs 395.50 touched on February 6, 2024. Thus far in February, the market price of Paytm has nearly halved or tanked 49 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting most of its operations, including deposit-taking and fund transfers, with effect from March 1, over several instances of non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns.

