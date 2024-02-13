Home / Markets / News / Paytm hits new low, falls 9% after Macquarie slashes target to Rs 275

Paytm hits new low, falls 9% after Macquarie slashes target to Rs 275

Macquarie downgraded Paytm to Underperform and sharply cut target price to Rs 275 from Rs 650 driven by a sharp reduction in revenues across various segments.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

Feb 13 2024
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments firm Paytm, hit a new low of Rs 385.75, as they slipped 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after foreign brokerage firm Macquarie downgraded the stock to 'Underperform' and sharply cut target price to Rs 275 from Rs 650 driven by a sharp reduction in revenues across various segments. 

The stock of the fintech firm fell below its previous low of Rs 395.50 touched on February 6, 2024. Thus far in February, the market price of Paytm has nearly halved or tanked 49 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting most of its operations, including deposit-taking and fund transfers, with effect from March 1, over several instances of non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday firmly dismissed any possibility of a review of the central bank’s action against Paytm Payments Bank. He stated that the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the firm’s operations. 

At 10:26 am; Paytm was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 391.70, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. 

One97 Communications (Paytm) is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. It offers payment services, commerce and cloud services, and financial services (mainly loan distribution) to 33.3 crore consumers and over ~2+ crore merchants. 

Analysts at Macquarie Equity Research assume a 50 per cent cash burn rate and 20x P/E multiple to normalised earnings from its distribution business. 

Post the recent regulatory changes and diktats, Paytm now faces a serious risk of exodus of customers (overall 33 crore customers and 11 crore MTUs – monthly transacting users and merchant subscription network of 1.06 crore) which significantly jeopardises its monetisation as well as its business model, the brokerage firm said in a note. 

Analysts cut revenue sharply as they reduce both payments and distribution business revenues (60-65 per cent over FY25/26E). “Moving payment bank customers to another bank accounts or moving related merchant accounts to other bank accounts will require KYC (Know your customer) to be done again based on our channel checks with partners, indicating that migration within RBI's February 29th deadline will be an arduous task,” the brokerage firm said. 

They further said their channel checks with some lending partners reveal that they are re-looking at their relationship with Paytm which eventually could lead to a decline in lending business revenues in case partners scale down or terminate their relationship with Paytm. 

First Published: Feb 13 2024

