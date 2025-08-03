Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street Signs: Ground shifts beneath Nifty's feet, SMEs lace up for race

Starting Monday, silver futures contracts will be traded in US dollar denominations at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), with the launch on the India International Bullion Exchange

The first gold futures trade on the exchange was executed on July 18.

The ground shifts beneath Nifty’s feet
 
The Nifty closed at 24,565 — its weakest finish since June 3 — marking losses for a fifth straight week. Technical analysts warn the downtrend could continue. “On the daily chart, the Nifty has breached the recent consolidation support of 24,600. With sentiment still weak, the correction could extend towards the 24,400–24,450 zone,” said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. He identified 24,400 as a critical support; if the index stays above it, resistance is expected at 24,600, 24,650, and then 24,850.
 
Silver futures roll into GIFT City on $ wheels
 
