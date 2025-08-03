Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by ₹1.35 trn, TCS biggest laggard

Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by ₹1.35 trn, TCS biggest laggard

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced a combined erosion of ₹1,35,349.93 crore

TCS
The valuation of TCS tumbled ₹47,487.4 crore to ₹10,86,547.86 crore. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹1.35 trillion last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit.
 
Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 863.18 points or 1.05 per cent.
 
TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced a combined erosion of ₹1,35,349.93 crore from their market valuation last week.
 
However, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever saw an increase in their mcap. Together, these three firms added ₹39,989.72 crore in market valuation.
 
The valuation of TCS tumbled ₹47,487.4 crore to ₹10,86,547.86 crore.
 
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel eroded by ₹29,936.06 crore to ₹10,74,903.87 crore.
 
Bajaj Finance's valuation tanked ₹22,806.44 crore to ₹5,44,962.09 crore and that of Infosys dropped by ₹18,694.23 crore to ₹6,10,927.33 crore.
 
The mcap of State Bank of India declined by ₹11,584.43 crore to ₹7,32,864.88 crore.
 
ICICI Bank faced an erosion of ₹3,608 crore to ₹10,50,215.14 crore from its market valuation while LIC lost ₹1,233.37 crore to ₹5,59,509.30 crore.
 
However, Hindustan Unilever Ltd added ₹32,013.18 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,99,462.97 crore.
 
The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped ₹5,946.67 crore to ₹15,44,025.62 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed ₹2,029.87 crore to ₹18,85,885.39 crore.
 
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE pays markets regulator Sebi $4.6 million to settle data sharing case

Choice AMC gets nod for MF foray; brokers call for F&O universe expansion

Premium

Street bullish on HUL as prospects improve, analysts eye key growth drivers

Premium

Sebi's new reforms aim to streamline mega IPOs, drawing positive response

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey commits to combat financial fraud

Topics :mcapTCSmarket valuation

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story