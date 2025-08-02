NSE pays markets regulator Sebi $4.6 million to settle data sharing case

The National Stock Exchange of India has paid ₹40.35 crore ($4.6 million) to the markets regulator to settle a case involving the indirect sharing of confidential information on listed companies with a third-party vendor.

India's largest bourse operator shared the information with its unit NSE Data and Analytics Limited (NDAL) "for onward distribution to a 3rd party vendor, without having any legally binding agreement in place," the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its settlement order on Friday.

NSE's system architecture enabled it to send price-sensitive corporate announcements to NDAL's clients prior to being published on its website, violating disclosure norms, Sebi added.