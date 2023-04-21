Home / Markets / News / Royal Orchid Hotels, Kamat Hotels: Hotel stocks can rally up to 20%

Select hotel stocks may rise up to 20 per cent in coming sessions, as per the technical charts

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Hotel stocks to be remain in limelight after Royal Orchid Hotels hits a new historic peak on Friday. Since the previous session, leading hotel stocks were on a stellar run, with Kamat Hotels India reaching a fresh 52-week high.
Similarly, shares of Indian Hotels Co. and Asian Hotels (North) seem to be on track to claim their respective new territories. Speciality Restaurants aims to reach new all-time high after witnessing smart accumulation in recent sessions. 
Most of the hotel stocks closed in green on Thursday and are continuing to trade in positive trajectory on Friday, with renowned shares like Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Speciality Restaurants surging over 2 per cent each.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

