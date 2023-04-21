MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; midcaps under pressure; NMDC down 3%

Opening Bell: Despite global sentiment, benchmark indices nudged higher on Friday. In early deals, the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 100 points to quote at 59,750, while the Nifty50 tested 17,650.



Buzzing stocks:, HCL Technologies shares climbed over 2 per cent as the IT company reported better than expected results for Q4FY23. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,983 crore for the quarter. This was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY).,

Cyient surged 7 per cent as it posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.5 per cent YoY. The net profit was up 4.5 per cent sequentially. The revenue from operations in Q4 climbed 30 per cent YoY to Rs 1,751.4 crore.,

Vodafone Idea shares also surged over 5 per cent as , after a hiatus of nearly 2 years from the company, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been inducted back as a non-independent and non-executive additional director, subject to shareholder approval. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap dipped marginally, while the SmallCap index added 0.14 per cent.