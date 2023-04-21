Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; midcaps under pressure; NMDC down 3%

Stock market LIVE updates: Cyient surged 7 per cent as it posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.5 per cent YoY

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Opening Bell: Despite global sentiment, benchmark indices nudged higher on Friday. In early deals, the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 100 points to quote at 59,750, while the Nifty50 tested 17,650.
Key Event

9:53 AM Apr 23

MARKET VIEW: Strong and sustainable rebound in IT stocks difficult

The Q4 results season, so far, has been a mixed bag with IT disappointing and banking giving early indications of continuing strength. Broadly, this trend is likely to sustain. But there can be occasional pull backs in IT from the sharp correction after the Infosys results.

HCL Tech results have not disappointed; some IT midcaps may beat market expectations. Even then, a strong and sustainable rebound in IT is difficult, given the weak global cues.

Results of RIL today and ICICI Bank tomorrow can have mild impact on the market. RIL is likely to post good numbers in their Oil and chemicals segment and retail segment. But a sharp spurt in aggregate profitability is unlikely.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank is likely to post numbers ahead of market expectations, thereby giving further resilience to Bank Nifty. The Nifty range of 17600-17800 is likely to hold in the near-term.

Views by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
 

9:44 AM Apr 23

Oricon Enterprises rallies 9% on reaching settlement with labour union

The company has reached an amicable settlement with the Labour Union and consequently the company will resume operations in a phased manner for manufacturing of Crowns and Pilfer proof caps at its Murbad Plant w.e.f. April 22.
Chart
 

9:39 AM Apr 23

Greenpanel Ind up 1% on resuming ops at Uttarakhand unit

The company resumed manufacturing operations at MDF plant in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand on the April 19. The plant was closed on April 1 for routine maintenance.
chart

9:36 AM Apr 23

Sterling and Wilson drops 6% as Q4 loss widens to Rs 417.5 crore

Chart

9:34 AM Apr 23

ICICI Pru Life Insurance down 2% on profit booking

The insurer reported a 27 per cent growth in net profit in January-March quarter of FY23, aided by a robust growth in value of new business (VNB). Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 235 crore in Q4FY23, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year ago period. 
chart

9:32 AM Apr 23

Cyient up 8% on strong Q4 result

Cyient posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.5 per cent YoY. The revenue from operations in Q4 climbed 30 per cent YoY to Rs 1,751.4 crore.
chart

9:30 AM Apr 23

Vodafone Idea jumps 8% as Kumar Mangalam Birla rejoins company's board

After a hiatus of nearly 2 years from the company, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been inducted back as a non-independent and non-executive additional director, subject to shareholder approval. 
chart

9:28 AM Apr 23

HCLTech gains 2% on better-than-expected Q4 result

The company posted a less than expected fall in profit sequentially. 
chart

9:26 AM Apr 23

Metal, Realty, Auto pockets trade with cuts

chart

9:25 AM Apr 23

MidCaps underperform benchmarks; SmallCaps firm

chart

9:23 AM Apr 23

Steel, Auto majors drag most on Nifty

chart

9:21 AM Apr 23

UPL, Divis Lab, HDFC Life additional winners on Nifty

chart

9:20 AM Apr 23

HEATMAP: HCLTech leads Sensex gains; Tech M, Tata Steel trail most

chart

9:19 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty climbs above 17,650 with 32 stocks in green

chart

9:17 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens over 100 points higher

chart

9:08 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN: Flat start likely for Nifty50

9:07 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex eyes negative start

chart

9:02 AM Apr 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 5 paise stronger at 82.10/$

9:00 AM Apr 23

Market Strategy :: How to trade Nifty, Nifty Bank today?

Nifty: Since the past 3-4 sessions, the zone near 17,550-17,580, which is where the significant 200-DMA lies, has been maintained as a strong support zone with
recovery witnessed and closing above the 17,600 levels. The support for the day is seen at 17,500 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,750 levels.
 
Nifty Bank: With results to be released in the coming week of two major frontline banking stocks -- ICICI bank and Axis Bank -- volatility is anticipated and would decide the further directional move of the index. BankNifty would have the daily range of 41,800-42,700 levels.

Source: Prabhudas Lilladher

8:56 AM Apr 23

Apollo pitches investors on deal to ease industrywide fundraising slump

The firm pitched it as a way to ease clients’ liquidity pressures, according to people familiar with the matter. Apollo, meanwhile, had sought to line up potential buyers for those stakes who would also inject capital into the latest fund, Apollo’s 10th. READ MORE

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEQ4 ResultsMarketsstock market tradingIndian stock marketS&P BSE SensexNifty50Nifty50 earningSGX NiftyMarkets Sensex NiftyHCL TechnologiesReliance Industries

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

