MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; midcaps under pressure; NMDC down 3%

Opening Bell: Despite global sentiment, benchmark indices nudged higher on Friday. In early deals, the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 100 points to quote at 59,750, while the Nifty50 tested 17,650.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap dipped marginally, while the SmallCap index added 0.14 per cent.,
Buzzing stocks:,
HCL Technologies shares climbed over 2 per cent as the IT company reported better than expected results for Q4FY23. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,983 crore for the quarter. This was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY).,
Cyient surged 7 per cent as it posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.5 per cent YoY. The net profit was up 4.5 per cent sequentially. The revenue from operations in Q4 climbed 30 per cent YoY to Rs 1,751.4 crore.,
Vodafone Idea shares also surged over 5 per cent as , after a hiatus of nearly 2 years from the company, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been inducted back as a non-independent and non-executive additional director, subject to shareholder approval.
MARKET VIEW: Strong and sustainable rebound in IT stocks difficult
The Q4 results season, so far, has been a mixed bag with IT disappointing and banking giving early indications of continuing strength. Broadly, this trend is likely to sustain. But there can be occasional pull backs in IT from the sharp correction after the Infosys results.
HCL Tech results have not disappointed; some IT midcaps may beat market expectations. Even then, a strong and sustainable rebound in IT is difficult, given the weak global cues.
Results of RIL today and ICICI Bank tomorrow can have mild impact on the market. RIL is likely to post good numbers in their Oil and chemicals segment and retail segment. But a sharp spurt in aggregate profitability is unlikely.
On the other hand, ICICI Bank is likely to post numbers ahead of market expectations, thereby giving further resilience to Bank Nifty. The Nifty range of 17600-17800 is likely to hold in the near-term.
Views by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
9:44 AM Apr 23
Oricon Enterprises rallies 9% on reaching settlement with labour union
The company has reached an amicable settlement with the Labour Union and consequently the company will resume operations in a phased manner for manufacturing of Crowns and Pilfer proof caps at its Murbad Plant w.e.f. April 22.
9:39 AM Apr 23
Greenpanel Ind up 1% on resuming ops at Uttarakhand unit
The company resumed manufacturing operations at MDF plant in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand on the April 19. The plant was closed on April 1 for routine maintenance.
9:36 AM Apr 23
Sterling and Wilson drops 6% as Q4 loss widens to Rs 417.5 crore
9:34 AM Apr 23
ICICI Pru Life Insurance down 2% on profit booking
The insurer reported a 27 per cent growth in net profit in January-March quarter of FY23, aided by a robust growth in value of new business (VNB). Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 235 crore in Q4FY23, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year ago period.
9:32 AM Apr 23
Cyient up 8% on strong Q4 result
Cyient posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.5 per cent YoY. The revenue from operations in Q4 climbed 30 per cent YoY to Rs 1,751.4 crore.
9:30 AM Apr 23
Vodafone Idea jumps 8% as Kumar Mangalam Birla rejoins company's board
After a hiatus of nearly 2 years from the company, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been inducted back as a non-independent and non-executive additional director, subject to shareholder approval.
9:28 AM Apr 23
HCLTech gains 2% on better-than-expected Q4 result
The company posted a less than expected fall in profit sequentially.
9:26 AM Apr 23
Metal, Realty, Auto pockets trade with cuts
9:25 AM Apr 23
MidCaps underperform benchmarks; SmallCaps firm
9:23 AM Apr 23
Steel, Auto majors drag most on Nifty
9:21 AM Apr 23
UPL, Divis Lab, HDFC Life additional winners on Nifty
9:20 AM Apr 23
HEATMAP: HCLTech leads Sensex gains; Tech M, Tata Steel trail most
9:19 AM Apr 23
OPENING BELL: Nifty climbs above 17,650 with 32 stocks in green
9:17 AM Apr 23
OPENING BELL: Sensex opens over 100 points higher
9:08 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN: Flat start likely for Nifty50
9:07 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN: Sensex eyes negative start
9:02 AM Apr 23
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 5 paise stronger at 82.10/$
9:00 AM Apr 23
Market Strategy :: How to trade Nifty, Nifty Bank today?
Nifty: Since the past 3-4 sessions, the zone near 17,550-17,580, which is where the significant 200-DMA lies, has been maintained as a strong support zone with
recovery witnessed and closing above the 17,600 levels. The support for the day is seen at 17,500 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,750 levels.
Nifty Bank: With results to be released in the coming week of two major frontline banking stocks -- ICICI bank and Axis Bank -- volatility is anticipated and would decide the further directional move of the index. BankNifty would have the daily range of 41,800-42,700 levels.
Source: Prabhudas Lilladher
8:56 AM Apr 23
Apollo pitches investors on deal to ease industrywide fundraising slump
The firm pitched it as a way to ease clients’ liquidity pressures, according to people familiar with the matter. Apollo, meanwhile, had sought to line up potential buyers for those stakes who would also inject capital into the latest fund, Apollo’s 10th. READ MORE