Rs 45,000-crore fund raise fails to lift Vodafone Idea stock; here's why

At 11:30 AM, the stock was hovering 11.3 per cent lower at Rs 14.8. Approximately, 775.42 million shares have, thus far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE together.By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent and the S&P BSE Telecommunications index was up 0.02 per cent.

Shares of debt-laden Vodafone Idea plummeted 12.8 per cent to Rs 13,83 apiece in Wednesday's intraday trade, a day after the company's Board approved fund raise of Rs 45,000 crore as most analysts maintained 'Reduce' rating on the stock given the ambiguity over the contours of the fund-raise.

Bharti Airtel's shares rallied 2 per cent intraday, while peer Indus Tower's shares surged 3.9 per cent.



While analysts believe this fund-raise is, operationally, a step in the right direction, which will enable VIL to improve its 4G services, and catch up (to some extent) with peers on 5G rollout, arrest the subscribers decline, and make meaningful Ebitda to be able to service the debt obligations, it is too small to have any meaningful impact, they said.

"We view this fund-raise will have limited impact on VIL's financials—saddled with over Rs 2.5 trillion of debt. VIL has been consistently losing subscribers, and is significantly behind its peers in terms of 5G rollout. Both Bharti and Jio have already rolled out 5G in 5,000-plus cities and towns, and there is an urgent need for VIL to incur capex for 5G rollout and to upgrade the 4G network. The company needs to improve both its operational and financial metrics, to withstand competition," pointed out analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.



The brokerage retained 'Reduce' call on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 7.