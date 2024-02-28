Rs 45,000-crore fund raise fails to lift Vodafone Idea stock; here's why

Shares of debt-laden Vodafone Idea plummeted 12.8 per cent to Rs 13,83 apiece in Wednesday's intraday trade, a day after the company's Board approved fund raise of Rs 45,000 crore as most analysts maintained 'Reduce' rating on the stock given the ambiguity over the contours of the fund-raise.





By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent and the S&P BSE Telecommunications index was up 0.02 per cent.



CHECK VODAFONE IDEA'S STOCK PRICE HERE At 11:30 AM, the stock was hovering 11.3 per cent lower at Rs 14.8. Approximately, 775.42 million shares have, thus far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE together.By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent and the S&P BSE Telecommunications index was up 0.02 per cent.



Bharti Airtel's shares rallied 2 per cent intraday, while peer Indus Tower's shares surged 3.9 per cent.



While analysts believe this fund-raise is, operationally, a step in the right direction, which will enable VIL to improve its 4G services, and catch up (to some extent) with peers on 5G rollout, arrest the subscribers decline, and make meaningful Ebitda to be able to service the debt obligations, it is too small to have any meaningful impact, they said.

"We view this fund-raise will have limited impact on VIL's financials—saddled with over Rs 2.5 trillion of debt. VIL has been consistently losing subscribers, and is significantly behind its peers in terms of 5G rollout. Both Bharti and Jio have already rolled out 5G in 5,000-plus cities and towns, and there is an urgent need for VIL to incur capex for 5G rollout and to upgrade the 4G network. The company needs to improve both its operational and financial metrics, to withstand competition," pointed out analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.



The brokerage retained 'Reduce' call on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 7.



On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea's board approved plans to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore in equity and debt, and use the funds to expand its 4G coverage, roll out a 5G network, and increase capacity.

The fundraising plan, the cash-strapped telecom firm in a statement said, includes a capital raise of Rs 20,000 crore through a mix of equity and equity-linked instruments by bringing in an external investor as early as next quarter.

Vodafone Idea's promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise, with a commitment of Rs 2,000 crore made in August last year. Aditya Birla Group currently holds 18.1 per cent of the company, the Indian government owns around 33 per cent, and the UK’s Vodafone Group has a 32.3 per cent stake in the company. READ MORE



Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 6,985 crore in the December quarter, a 12.5 per cent decrease from Rs 7,990 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.









The company expects to utilise FY24 Ebitda towards either the full or partial settlement of Rs 5,400-crore debt payable till December, 2024, and Indus monthly dues.

The four-year spectrum moratorium will end on October, 2025, and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) moratorium on March, 2026, leading to a combined annual installment of Rs 43,000 crore vs. the liekly FY24 Ebitda of Rs 8,400 crore (pre-INDAS 116), which is continuously witnessing an adverse impact of market share. On a sequential basis, the firm’s net loss had reduced 20 per cent, down from Rs 8,737 crore in the preceding quarter. However, the telco’s finance cost increased to Rs 6,493 crore, up from Rs 6,284 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shrinking subscriber base

The company continued to lose customers to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, ending the December quarter with 4.6 million fewer subscribers. The overall subscriber base stood at 215.2 million, as of December last year.

Global brokerage Nomura, too, has maintained 'Reduce' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6.5 per share as it keeps repair, recovery, and roll out of 5G services on its radar post the fund raising plan.

"A change of fortune is on the cards with the plan to raise Rs 45,000 crore. Key positive development, however, would be on-boarding of external investor," it added.