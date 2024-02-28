Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; TaMo, Airtel gain; Asian Paints dips

Stock market updates on February 28, 2024: Indian share market started Wednesday's trading sesion on a tepid note amid mixed cues from global peers. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 70-odd points higher at 73,163. The NSE Nifty 50 quoted above the 22,200 level. Among the frontline shares, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Infosys were the early movers; while JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up around 0.3 per cent each.

Among individual stocks, Vodafone Idea slipped 1 per cent after the company's board approved fund raise up to Rs 45,000 crore in equity and debt; off which Rs 20,000 crore is likely to be raised as early as next quarter.

Patanjali plunged nearly 4 per cent after the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for flouting earlier orders and continuing to propagate false and misleading claims through advertisements. Global cues

Asian shares were mostly in red. Nikkei, Straits Times and Taiwan declined up to 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, Kospi was up 0.5 per cent.

Overnight, the US market ended on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones down 0.3 per cent.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.29 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel.

New listing today

Juniper Hotels: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium indicates a quiet start for the stock. The IPO too received lukewarm response and was subscribed 2.1 times.

