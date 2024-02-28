Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; TaMo, Airtel gain; Asian Paints dips
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; TaMo, Airtel gain; Asian Paints dips

Stock market Update on Wednesday, February 28: Among the frontline shares, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Infosys were the early movers; while JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
Stock market updates on February 28, 2024: Indian share market started Wednesday's trading sesion on a tepid note amid mixed cues from global peers. 
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 70-odd points higher at 73,163. The NSE Nifty 50 quoted above the 22,200 level.
Among the frontline shares, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Infosys were the early movers; while JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up around 0.3 per cent each.  
Among individual stocks, Vodafone Idea slipped 1 per cent after the company's board approved fund raise up to Rs 45,000 crore in equity and debt; off which Rs 20,000 crore is likely to be raised as early as next quarter.
Patanjali plunged nearly 4 per cent after the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for flouting earlier orders and continuing to propagate false and misleading claims through advertisements.
Global cues
Asian shares were mostly in red. Nikkei, Straits Times and Taiwan declined up to 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, Kospi was up 0.5 per cent.
Overnight, the US market ended on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones down 0.3 per cent.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.29 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel.
New listing today
Juniper Hotels: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium indicates a quiet start for the stock. The IPO too received lukewarm response and was subscribed 2.1 times.
Vodafone Idea: Board approved fund raise up to Rs 45,000 crore in equity and debt; off which Rs 20,000 crore is likely to be raised as early as next quarter.
Patanjali: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for flouting earlier orders and continuing to propagate false and misleading claims through advertisements.

New listing: Juniper Hotels gains steam post flat listing

9:51 AM

GE T&D India zooms 5% on winning Rs 370 crore order from Power Grid

It has won orders worth nearly Rs 370 crore from Power Grid Corporation for supply of 765 kV shunt reactors for the latter's various transmission system projects.

9:46 AM

Indus Towers jumps 4% post Vi's fundraise nod

9:43 AM

Asian Paints extends slide to 4th straight session, down 6% in this period

9:41 AM

Airtel gains 2%; Jefferies sees higher market share gains for Bharti Hexacom

Jefferies report on Bharti Airtel
 
Buy Call, Target: Rs 1,300
 
Bharti Hexacom may see higher market gains given Bharti's superior execution and VIL's weak positioning.
 
Translation of tariff hikes into ARPU has been better here (17% ARPU cagr vs 12% cagr in ROI)
 
Bharti Hexacom is favorably placed as its markets have historically grown 3-5% faster versus rest of India and their lower teledensity offers longer growth runway.


8:59 AM

Sion Investment exits CMS Info; ICICI Bank ups stake in ICICI Lombard

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday hiked its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by 1.42 per cent. It bought nearly 7 million shares for Rs 1,164 crore at Rs 1,666 apiece. Shares of ICICI Lombard last closed  at Rs 1,729, up 4.8 per cent. At the end of December 2023 quarter, ICICI Bank held 47.91 per cent stake in its general insurance arm.  READ MORE

8:55 AM

Should you bet on space-related stocks as govt eases FDI norms?

The recent relaxation in space FDI norms by the govt has provided a boost to related stocks in the defence and aerospace industry. As these shares remain upbeat, should you also join the rally or can valuations play spoilsport? Find answers here

 

8:52 AM

Market regulator Sebi lens on MF free float ownership in smallcaps

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked fund houses operating smallcap funds with a large corpus to share data on their holdings in the total free float of smallcap stocks, according to sources. READ MORE

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

