Home / Markets / News / Rupee depreciated by 0.6% in August on the back of stronger dollar

Rupee depreciated by 0.6% in August on the back of stronger dollar

The rupee settled at Rs. 82.79 per US dollar on Thursday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
The Indian unit is expected to remain in a range of Rs.82.60 a dollar to Rs. 82.90 a dollar

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated by 0.6 per cent, or 54 paise, in August on the back of stronger dollar and weakening Chinese yuan, dealers said. 

The dollar index rose 2.4 per cent in August. The local currency had hit an all-time low closing level of 83.15 per US dollar on August 17.

The Indian unit had depreciated by 0.3 per cent in July. It has fallen by 0.1 per cent in the current calendar year.  However, it appreciated by almost 0.1 per cent in the first six months of this calendar year on the back of strong foreign inflows.

The rupee, which settled at 82.79 per US dollar on Thursday, is expected to remain in a range of 82.60 a dollar to 82.90 a dollar.

“The rupee depreciated in August primarily because of strength in the dollar index, as well as uptick in the US bond yields,” said Anindya Banerjee, vice president of currency & interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities.

However, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) timely intervention kept the rupee afloat, the dealers said.

The RBI intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales to protect the rupee from further depreciation. Moreover, commercial banks wound up their positions in the non-deliverable forward market, and refrained from taking fresh positions followed by the speculated direction from the RBI, which further aided the Indian unit.

Also Read

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

RBI continues dollar-buying spree, accumulates $16 billion since Feb

Rupee slips to near one month low after US downgrade, oil firms demand

Rupee gains sharply vs dollar as Federal Reserve softens view on rate hike

Sebi extends timeline for public comments on account aggregator proposal

EIFF, EMRF India exposure: From $430 mn 5 year ago to zero at present

Sebi rejigs panel on alternative investment policy; expands to 25 members

Indian bond traders nudge govt to raise ultra-long borrowings in H2

Maurti Suzuki gains 3% to hit fresh lifetime high in a weak market

Topics :Rupee vs dollarIndian rupeeRupeeMarket news

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story