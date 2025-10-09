Home / Markets / News / Rupee edges up from record lows as dollar weakens; opens higher at 88.75/$

Rupee edges up from record lows as dollar weakens; opens higher at 88.75/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened four paise higher at 88.75 against the greenback on Thursday

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee traded higher on Thursday, paring losses after closing at fresh lows in the previous session, amid a slight decline in the US dollar’s value.
 
The domestic currency opened four paise higher at 88.75 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen 3.67 per cent so far this year, while it hit a closing low of 88.79 on Wednesday.
 
The Indian Rupee, which closed near record lows on Wednesday, is expected to open at around 88.74 per dollar this morning, continuing to trade within a narrow range of 88.70-88.80, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
   
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought about ₹81.28 crore, mainly driven by participation in ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs), with Tata Capital’s issue subscribed three times, while LG Electronics' fully subscribed IPO remains open today, analysts said. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was reportedly active near the 88.80 level, preventing the currency from breaching that mark, Bhansali said. Market participants remain uncertain about when the Rupee might cross this resistance. "Importers are advised to buy on small dips, while exporters are holding off on selling until a clear break above 88.80, keeping a stop loss at 88.45."
 
Analysts noted that the potential US government shutdown and India's trade tariff issues with the US remain key factors that could influence the Rupee’s direction in the near term.
 
Over the past week, the pair has exhibited limited volatility, likely due to central bank interventions aimed at containing sharp fluctuations, Anindya Banerjee, head of currency & commodity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Continued foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows suggest sustained demand for dollars, which could exert upward pressure on dollar-rupee; however, exporter dollar sales and active Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention are helping to cap the pair’s rise." 
 
The dollar index was slightly lower on Thursday a dat after it hit the highest level since early August. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.17 per cent at 98.74.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices edged down after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire plan, which eased Middle-East risk premiums. Brent crude price was down 0.59 per cent at 65.86 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.69 per cent at 62.12 per barrel, as of 9:05 AM IST.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Pharma, realty, IT stocks rally, banks cap upside

Will Apollo, Max, Metropolis outshine peers in Q2? Here's what analysts say

Ex-trader Ananth Narayan, who led Jane Street probe, ends term at Sebi

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold

Asian stocks rise on AI optimism, oil slips after Gaza ceasefire deal

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story