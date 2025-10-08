Rupee settles at new closing low of 88.80 amid FPI outflows, RBI intervenes

The rupee settled at a new closing low of 88.80 per dollar on Tuesday as it continued to face depreciation pressure amid foreign outflows and strong demand for the US dollar, dealers said.
The local currency closed 2 paise lower than its previous close of 88.78 per dollar. It has depreciated 3.74 per cent so far in the current financial year and 3.54 per cent in the calendar year.
While the rupee has hovered near its record low for the past week, volatility has remained subdued due to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dealers said.
“There is very limited movement because PSU banks have been selling dollars for the RBI,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The outflows and demand for dollars from importers are putting pressure,” he added.
RBI intervention seen stabilising volatility
The rupee has remained range-bound this month, showing almost no movement.
“IFA Global Hedging Barometer, unchanged at 130, indicates a moderately bearish outlook on the rupee over the medium term (implied range 88.40–89.40 over the next six weeks). The barometer range is 36–180, with 36 indicating peak USDINR bearishness,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive of IFA Global.
The dollar index was trading 0.5 per cent higher near 99, at 98.98, measuring the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies.
Market participants said the US market shutdown prompted profit booking in equities, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained consistent sellers, leading to steady dollar buying. The dollar’s strength continues to be supported by safe-haven demand amid US fiscal uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions.
Market eyes RBI stance as rupee nears 89 mark
Dealers said markets are now watching closely to see when the central bank might allow the exchange rate to drift towards 89 and beyond.
Meanwhile, the real effective exchange rate (REER) remains below its long-term average, suggesting limited downside for the rupee.
Traders are tracking developments around US fiscal policy, India-US trade talks, RBI’s monetary stance, and FPI flows for cues on the next movement in the currency.