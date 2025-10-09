Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher start; S&P and Nasdaq hit record high

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a flat-to-positive start on Thursday amid signs of easing geopolitical risk. At 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points higher at 25,156. On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan—a ceasefire and hostage deal—that could pave the way to ending a two-year conflict that has roiled the Middle East.
Across Asia, stocks edged higher: mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.34 per cent after SoftBank shares surged as much as 13 per cent on Thursday, hours after the Japanese conglomerate announced a $5.4 billion deal to buy the robotics division of Swiss engineering firm ABB, furthering its AI ambitions. South Korean markets were closed for holidays.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, led by technology shares, while the Dow ended essentially flat. With official data unavailable during the government shutdown, investors parsed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for cues on the interest-rate outlook.
Mainboard: Canara Robeco Asset Management and Rubicon Research open for subscription; LG Electronics India closes. The basis of allotment for Tata Capital’s IPO will be finalised today. SME: Mittal Sections and Shlokka Dyes close for subscription; Greenleaf Envirotech and DSM Fresh Foods list on the exchanges.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 earnings season may be a muted affair for India Inc amid weak demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors should brace for another quarter of muted revenue and earnings growth from India’s leading listed companies. Earnings estimates for the Nifty 50 companies, compiled by various equity agencies, suggest corporate revenue grew in single digits for a 10th consecutive quarter during July-September (Q2FY26). Net profit growth, too, was likely in single digits for a sixth straight quarter.
Banks are expected to come out as the biggest laggards, with most of them likely to report year-on-year declines in net profit and flat to negative growth in net interest income. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The RBI on Wednesday launched four new digital payment initiatives — Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based UPI Payments, an interoperable net banking solution, UPI Reserve Pay, and AI-based UPI Help powered by NPCI’s Small Language Model (SLM) at the Global Fintech Festival.
It also introduced biometric authentication for approving UPI payments without PINs, and a face authentication feature using UIDAI’s app-based biometrics to simplify onboarding and remove the need for debit cards to set UPI PINs. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi faces early test as coalition talks stall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s new ruling party leader, Sanae Takaichi, has yet to reach an agreement with the party’s long-time coalition partner Komeito about continuing their alliance, a delay that highlights the challenges she faces in building a stable administration.
Even with Komeito on board, the Liberal Democratic Party lacks a majority in both houses of parliament. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After witnessing profit-booking from yesterday's high, the Nifty continued its retracement, falling 62 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 25,046. Despite shedding over 200 points from the previous day's peak, the Nifty successfully managed to hold above both its 5-Day and 20-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA). Click here to see key levels and picks
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SoftBank’s Graphcore plans £1 billion chip investment in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Graphcore, the British chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp., is planning to announce a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) investment package in India that includes a new research hub, according to a Bloomberg report.
The announcement is scheduled as part of a delegation of UK businesses joining Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a trip to India this week, people familiar with the plans said. Graphcore, which is based in Bristol, plans to open the research facility in Bengaluru and share plans to hire as many as 500 people over the next five years, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets traded sideways on Wednesday and ended with a mild downtick, taking a breather after the recent surge. After a quiet start, the Nifty moved within a narrow range for most of the session and eventually settled near the day’s low at 25,046.15. On the sectoral front, most sectors, barring IT, closed lower, with realty and auto among the top losers. The broader indices also lost nearly half a per cent each, mirroring the overall sectoral weakness. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace plan, says Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan aimed at pausing hostilities in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages and prisoners. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement envisions the release of “ALL of the Hostages” and a withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line, describing it as the first steps toward a “strong, durable, and everlasting” peace. He added that “all parties will be treated fairly.” READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE : Across Asia, stocks edged higher. Soth Korean markets were closed for holidays.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.53 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.12 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.34 per cent.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch all time high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, led by technology shares, while the Dow ended essentially flat.
S&P 500 settled 0.58 per cent higher
Nasdaq closed 1.12 per cent higher.
Dow Jones ended flat with a negative bias.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.