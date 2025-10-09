Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher start; S&P and Nasdaq hit record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a flat-to-positive start on Thursday amid signs of easing geopolitical risk. At 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points higher at 25,156. On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan—a ceasefire and hostage deal—that could pave the way to ending a two-year conflict that has roiled the Middle East.

Across Asia, stocks edged higher: mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.34 per cent after SoftBank shares surged as much as 13 per cent on Thursday, hours after the Japanese conglomerate announced a $5.4 billion deal to buy the robotics division of Swiss engineering firm ABB, furthering its AI ambitions. South Korean markets were closed for holidays.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, led by technology shares, while the Dow ended essentially flat. With official data unavailable during the government shutdown, investors parsed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for cues on the interest-rate outlook.

Q2 results today

IPO today

Mainboard: Canara Robeco Asset Management and Rubicon Research open for subscription; LG Electronics India closes. The basis of allotment for Tata Capital’s IPO will be finalised today. SME: Mittal Sections and Shlokka Dyes close for subscription; Greenleaf Envirotech and DSM Fresh Foods list on the exchanges.