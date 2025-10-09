Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold
Stocks to Watch today, October 9, 2025: From TCS, Coal India to Senco Gold, here is a list of stocks that will be in focusDevanshu Singla New Delhi
Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, October 9, 2025:
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Thursday, following a rally in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to “sign off” the first phase of the ceasefire
to put an end to the Gaza war. At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 58.5 points at 25,151 levels.
Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday, following a rally in US markets and signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.33 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading flat. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.
US stock markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday, driven by a rally in technology shares, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 1.12 per cent, the S&P 500 ended 0.58 per cent higher, while the Dow Jones settled flat. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Here are the key stocks to watch today, October 9, 2025:
New listing: Shares of Greenleaf Envirotech will list on the NSE SME platform
Prestige Estate Projects:
In its business update for the Q2FY26
, the company reported a 54 per cent growth in collections to ₹4,212 crore. Sales increased 50 per cent to ₹6,017.3 crore, while sales volume increased 40 per cent to 4.42 million square feet.
IRB InvIT: The infrastructure investment trust launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) with a floor price of ₹62.69 per unit, a discount of 2.8 per cent to the last closing. The QIP size is ₹3,000 crore, with an additional upsize option of ₹250 crore.
Coal India: The state-run coal miner has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRCON International to develop rail infrastructure for CIL and its subsidiaries.
Senco Gold: The jewellery retailer reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in total revenue for the Q2FY26. For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company's total revenue increased 17.8 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 16 per cent increase in retail business and a same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 7.5 per cent.
Container Corporation of India: The company reported a 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total throughput for Q2FY26, reaching 14.40 lakh TEUs compared to 13.03 lakh TEUs in the same period last year. EXIM (export-import) throughput rose 8.7 per cent to 10.93 lakh TEUs from 10.05 lakh TEUs, while domestic throughput grew 16.67 per cent to 3.47 lakh TEUs versus 2.97 lakh TEUs a year ago.
GR Infraprojects: The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Jharkhand Highway Authority for a road construction project worth ₹290.23 crore. The EPC project involves the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road.
Lupin:
The pharma major announced a plan to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility
in Coral Springs, Florida. With a planned $250 million investment over five years, the new facility will produce over 25 key respiratory medicines, including albuterol inhalers for children and service members.
UGRO Capital: The non-banking finance company (NBFC) has approved the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹300 crore, with a green shoe option to retain an additional ₹150 crore in case of oversubscription. The decision was taken at the company’s Investment and Borrowing Committee meeting held on October 8, 2025.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices