Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold

Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, October 9, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Thursday, following a rally in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced that Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Thursday, following a rally in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to “sign off” the first phase of the ceasefire to put an end to the Gaza war. At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 58.5 points at 25,151 levels.

Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday, following a rally in US markets and signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.33 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading flat. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

Prestige Estate Projects: In its In its business update for the Q2FY26 , the company reported a 54 per cent growth in collections to ₹4,212 crore. Sales increased 50 per cent to ₹6,017.3 crore, while sales volume increased 40 per cent to 4.42 million square feet. IRB InvIT: The infrastructure investment trust launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) with a floor price of ₹62.69 per unit, a discount of 2.8 per cent to the last closing. The QIP size is ₹3,000 crore, with an additional upsize option of ₹250 crore. Coal India: The state-run coal miner has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRCON International to develop rail infrastructure for CIL and its subsidiaries.

Senco Gold: The jewellery retailer reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in total revenue for the Q2FY26. For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company's total revenue increased 17.8 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 16 per cent increase in retail business and a same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 7.5 per cent. Container Corporation of India: The company reported a 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total throughput for Q2FY26, reaching 14.40 lakh TEUs compared to 13.03 lakh TEUs in the same period last year. EXIM (export-import) throughput rose 8.7 per cent to 10.93 lakh TEUs from 10.05 lakh TEUs, while domestic throughput grew 16.67 per cent to 3.47 lakh TEUs versus 2.97 lakh TEUs a year ago.