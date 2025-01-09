Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO shares is likely to be finalized today, Thursday, January 9, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors, with it getting oversubscribed by 183.18 times.

Once the allotment of Standard Glass Lining IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

Check Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Check Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Standard Glass Lining IPO final subscription status

The Rs 410.05 crore public offering of Standard Glass Lining, offered at a price band of Rs 133-140 with a lot size of 107 shares, received bids for 3,81,56,56,808 shares against the 2,08,29,567 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 183.18 times by the end of the subscription period, as per the data available on the BSE.

Standard Glass Lining IPO witnessed the highest demand from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 331.60 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 268.50 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 64.99 times.

Standard Glass Lining IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Standard Glass Lining were trading at Rs 231, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 91 or 65 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 140, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Standard Glass Lining IPO listing price prediction

Shares of Standard Glass Lining are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 13, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Standard Glass Lining shares may list at around Rs 231, yielding a return of over 65 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Standard Glass Lining Technology Standard Glass Lining Technology is a manufacturer of engineering equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India. The company provides turnkey solutions and manufactures specialized equipment using glass-lined materials, stainless steel, and nickel alloy. Its product portfolio includes reaction systems, storage systems, and plant engineering services. The company has eight manufacturing units in Hyderabad and sales offices across India. As of September 30, 2024, the company had 460 full-time employees and 731 contract labourers.