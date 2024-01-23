Home / Markets / News / Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.16 against dollar on weak sentiment

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.16 against dollar on weak sentiment

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also put pressure on the rupee. However, a weak US Dollar overseas cushioned the downside

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.07 against the US dollar (Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 83.16 (provisional) against the US dollar, as elevated crude oil prices and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also put pressure on the rupee. However, a weak US Dollar overseas cushioned the downside.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.11 and finally settled at 83.16 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 9 paise from its previous close.

During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 83.06 and a low of 83.17 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.07 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic markets and selling pressure from foreign investors.

"Any further increase in crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee. However, positive global markets and a weak Dollar may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of Richmond manufacturing index data from the US," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further noted that USD/INR spot price is likely to trade in a range of Rs 82.80-83.50.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 103.22.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading lower by 0.60 per cent to USD 79.58 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 1,053.10 points, or 1.47 per cent, to settle at 70,370.55 points. The Nifty slipped 333.00 points, or 1.54 per cent, to 21,238.80 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Saturday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 545.58 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped USD 1.634 billion to USD 618.937 billion for the week ended January 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined sharply by USD 5.89 billion to USD 617.3 billion.

Also Read

BNP Paribas sells shares of two companies worth Rs 668 cr via open market

Driven by market rally, Rupee rises 6 paise to reach 82.89 against dollar

BNP Paribas upbeat on India bonds after JPMorgan inclusion, sees 10-yr high

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

Stable macro, elevated earnings growth to support equities in 2024: Chawla

Stock of this smallcap industrial products company has zoomed 68% in 4 days

HUL hits 18-month low; stock plunges 8% in 2 days post weak Q3 results

Sensex sinks 1,668pts from day's high, hits 1-mth low of 70,200: Here's why

HDFC Bank hits 52-wk low; wipes Rs 1.9 trn m-cap with 15% fall in 1 week

Equity, money markets in the US remain polarised, says Chris Wood

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rupeefinance sectorfinancemarket sentiments

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story