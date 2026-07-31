Rupee gains for fifth day as weak dollar, lower crude lift sentiment

The rupee appreciated sharply on Friday, tracking a fall in the dollar index and crude oil prices, while dollar sales by state-owned banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), further supported the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee settled at 95.39 per dollar against the previous close of 95.68 per dollar, extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session.

It touched a three-week high of around 95.25 during the session before paring some of the gains amid dollar demand from importers.

Market participants said intervention by the central bank continued through the week, with state-owned banks selling dollars aggressively during periods of thin market liquidity to prevent excessive depreciation in the currency.

“The crude was softer and the dollar index was down, which led to the rally today (Friday),” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The RBI was intervening throughout the week, which kept the rupee afloat,” the person added. The domestic unit gained around 1 per cent during the week, marking its strongest weekly performance since March. Dealers said foreign capital inflows, including flows related to MSCI rebalancing, along with gains in domestic equities, provided further support to the currency. However, the rupee ended July about 0.76 per cent weaker against the greenback as elevated crude oil prices weighed on sentiment during the month. In June, it had appreciated by 0.36 per cent.

Most Asian currencies strengthened on Friday, with traders also tracking movements in the Japanese yen, South Korean won and Chinese yuan. The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.75, while the South Korean won touched a high of around 1,429. The Dollar Index extended its decline to around 100 on Friday, its lowest level in nearly 15 weeks, from 100.79 in the previous session. The index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The dollar remained under pressure after the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision reinforced expectations that US interest rates were near their peak, while weaker-than-expected US economic data prompted investors to pare long-dollar positions.

Brent crude oil prices also fell to $87.17 per barrel from $91.38 per barrel in the previous session, easing pressure on the rupee. Dealers said demand for dollars from oil companies emerged at lower levels as they sought to hedge their import payments, limiting further gains in the domestic currency. “A softer greenback and lower oil prices gave the Indian rupee a strong push today, allowing it to appreciate alongside other Asian currencies. The dollar index lost ground overnight after Japan’s central bank stepped into the currency markets, while lower oil prices eased. Backed by capital inflows from foreign investors and a broader risk-on rally, the rupee remains on firm ground. From the level front, the spot rupee has immediate support at 94.85 per dollar. Any further upside will test resistance near 95.60 per dollar,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.