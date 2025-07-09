Rupee sees pressure as Trump reiterates Brics tariffs; opens at 85.86/$

The Indian Rupee traded lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump reiterated the 10 per cent additional tariff on India as it belongs to the Brics group.

The domestic currency opened 16 paise lower at 85.86 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has depreciated by 0.27 per cent against the greenback in the current financial year, and has witnessed 0.1 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.

The rupee gained on Tuesday on expectations of an announcement of the US-India mini trade deal, but no such update came through overnight, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

This morning, the rupee opened at 85.73, trading within a range of 85.50 to 86.00, indicating a consolidation phase, Bhansali said. "The dollar can be sold near the 86.00 level, while buying is recommended below 85.50 if a US-India deal materialises. Until then, it remains a wait-and-watch scenario." ALSO READ: Dollar remains firm, Asian stocks mixed as traders ponder tariff outlook Donald Trump said he would not offer extensions on country-specific levies, which will be effective in August. He slapped a 50 per cent levy on imports of copper, sending the commodity futures to their largest intraday gain in many decades. Drug companies could face a tax as high as 200 per cent.

Even as he reiterated that a deal with India is close, US President Donald Trump said the South Asian country will face an additional 10 per cent levy for its participation in Brics. The dollar index gained on the tariff announcement. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.20 per cent at 97.69. Most Asian currencies traded lower, while equity markets across the region posted declines. Investors eye the FOMC Minutes, API crude oil stock change, and consumer credit change from the US, as well as inflation data from China.