Dividend stocks: These 4 stocks to go ex-date on July 10; are you eligible?

Dividend stocks: These 4 stocks to go ex-date on July 10; are you eligible?

The ex-dividend date signifies the day from which a stock trades without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, the investors must hold the shares prior to this date to qualify

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, July 9, 2025: Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, LMW, Diffusion Engineers, and Wheels India are set to remain in focus following their announcements of dividend payouts for their shareholders. The BSE data suggest these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
 
The ex-dividend date signifies the day from which a stock trades without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, the investors must hold the shares prior to this date to qualify for the dividend. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date.
 

Here are the complete list of the stocks trading ex-dividend on July 10, along with key details:

Dr Reddy's Labs dividend 2025

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has also fixed July 10, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for FY25.

LMW dividend 2025

Industrial products maker company has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹30 per equity share having face value of ₹10 each for FY25. This, however, remains subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on July 17, 2025. The company has also fixed July 10, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Diffusion Engineers July 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 10, 2025
Dr Reddys Laboratories July 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 July 10, 2025
LMW July 10, 2025 Dividend - ₹30 July 10, 2025
Wheels India July 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.03 July 10, 2025

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

