How to trade silver amid strong dollar and firmer yields? Analyst decode

The New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations shows that respondents in June saw inflation at 3 per cent 12 months from now, which is at the same level as it was in January. Inflation expectations eased 0.2 per cent from May. Tariff-induced Inflation is yet to show up in most of the inflation data. Expectations at the three- and five-year horizons were unchanged at 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Upcoming data:

FOMC minutes of the Fed’s June 18 FOMC meeting will be released on July 9.

China's PPI and CPI data (June) will be released on July 9.

Silver ETF and COMEX Inventory:

Total known global silver ETF holdings, currently at 773.58 MOz, are up 7.9 per cent YTD and are at a three-year high.

COMEX silver inventory at 49.80MOz is down roughly 1.40 per cent from its all-time high level of 50.50MOz recorded on May 12.

Perth Mint June silver sales:

Perth Mint June silver coins and minted ba₹ fell to 464,197 Oz from 496,197 MOz in May.

Outlook: