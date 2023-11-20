Home / Markets / News / Sensex at 86,000; Nifty at 21,800: How foreign brokerages see mkts in 2024

Sensex at 86,000; Nifty at 21,800: How foreign brokerages see mkts in 2024

General elections back home scheduled for April / May 2024 will be an additional source of volatility for the Indian markets, they believe, which will keep investors on edge

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Most foreign brokerages remain upbeat on the road ahead for the Indian equity markets in calendar year 2024 (CY24). They, however, caution that global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and the ensuing central bank policy in this backdrop action will be on market’s radar.

General elections back home scheduled for April / May 2024 will be an additional source of volatility for the Indian markets, they believe, which will keep investors on edge.

Here’s how leading foreign brokerages see the global equity markets, including India, play out in 2024.

Goldman Sachs

India has the best structural growth prospects in the region. In 2024, we expect macro-economic resilience to continue (in India) amidst steady growth at 6.3 per cent y-o-y. The year will likely be a tale of two halves: pre-elections, government spending will likely be the growth driver. Post-elections, we expect investment growth to re-accelerate, especially from the private side.

We expect corporate profits in India to grow 15 per cent in 2024 and another 14 per cent in 2025, with growth appearing broad-based across sectors. We raised India to ‘overweight’ in our regional allocations. We expect the Nifty 50 to reach 21,800 by 2024-end. Returns are likely to be back-loaded given the tough global backdrop and political uncertainty as the election approaches in the second quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q2-CY24).

Morgan Stanley

In our base case, we expect Indian equities to rise into the 2024 general elections, as the market is likely to price in continuity and a majority government, While India remains less affected by these than the past, further rises in the oil price, especially above $110 a barrel, will present headwinds to the macros.

Our base case (50 per cent probability) pegs the S&P BSE Sensex at 74,000. Here, we assume continuity in a government with a majority mandate, robust domestic growth, the US does not slip into a protracted recession and benign oil prices. 

Government policy remains supportive, and the RBI executes a calibrated exit from its current hold stance. S&P BSE Sensex earnings compound 21.5 per cent annually through F2026E. Our bull-case (30 per cent probability) scenario sees the BSE Sensex at 86,000 in 2024.

We see TOPIX moving further into its secular bull market, with our target moving up to 2,600.

Barclays

Relative strength of Indian equity returns (absolute and risk-adjusted) compared to that of global peers, lower correlations to developed markets, and expected GDP growth of at least 6 per cent over the next five years warrant increasing exposure to India through active or passive means. Current valuations are not cheap, though they look reasonable relative to their own history and are partly justified by competitive earnings growth.

UBS

We think EM and Asia ex Japan equities could see flattish returns in the first half of CY24 (H1-CY24), as upside from the tech cycle may be offset by a US slowdown. We are underweight expensive markets such as India (retail flows could be at risk with higher rates, hurts from higher oil) and Thailand (weaker support from domestic momentum pending fiscal stimulus, weak bottom-up analyst outlook). We are neutral China for now, and we would look for meaningful policy action to address property sector stress, leverage issues and improving consumer confidence, as well as the absence of further escalation in geopolitical tensions to turn more positive.

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

