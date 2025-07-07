Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900

Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900

Stock Market Weekly Outlook: The BSE Sensex faces a key hurdle around 84,240 levels; Nifty seems on course to test 25,900 levels, suggest technical charts.

share market stock market trading
premium

Weekly market outlook: Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; may see gains in the near-term.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, equity benchmark indices retreated a wee bit after registering fresh calendar year highs amid uncertainty ahead of the earlier set US July 9 tariff deadline. Over the weekend, the US has now extended the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs to August 1, 2025.  The BSE Sensex hit a high at 84,099, and eventually settled 0.7 per cent or 626 points lower at 83,433. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index touched a high of 25,669, but settled with a weekly loss of 0.7 per cent at 25,461. LIVE Market Updates  Despite the intra-week dip from
Topics : Stock Market Market - Weekly Technical Analysis The Smart Investor NSE Nifty BSE Sensex Market Outlook Market trends stock market trading Markets share market Market technicals technical analysis
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon