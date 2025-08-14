Rupee trades weak with US-Russia meeting in focus; opens at 87.46/$

The Indian rupee traded slightly lower on Thursday amid rising oil prices, after logging its strongest session in over a month a day earlier.

The domestic currency opened 2 paise lower at 87.46 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The domestic currency rose 28 paise, or 0.32 per cent, in the previous session.

The rupee has depreciated by 2.25 per cent in the current financial year so far, whereas it has weakened by 2.09 per cent in the current calendar year so far. However, the local currency has witnessed 0.18 per cent appreciation in August so far.

The domestic currency closed higher on constant selling by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at 87.73 levels and had closed higher at 87.44 against the dollar, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. ALSO READ: Bitcoin tops 124k to hit new peak as Fed easing hopes lift sentiment Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the equity market but bought some debt following the recent market decline, Bhansali said. Global funds have been net sellers of ₹18,710 crore so far this month. With expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut pulling the dollar index lower, the rupee could gradually strengthen towards 87.00, depending on the outcome of Friday's US–Russia summit, Bhansali said. "Exporters are advised to sell near 87.75 if the level reappears, as the RBI has been protecting it, while importers should wait to hedge and buy on dips for cash and near-term payments."