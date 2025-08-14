Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025, on account of The Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025, on account of Independence Day . After a three-day long weekend, Indian equities will resume regular operations on Monday, August 18, 2025.

There will be no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Friday.

The next market holiday after Independence Day will fall on August 27, 2025, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is a list of stock market holidays in 2025.

Holiday Day Date Ganesh Chaturthi Wednesday August 27,2025 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra Thursday October 02,2025 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan Tuesday October 21,2025 Diwali Balipratipada Wednesday October 22,2025 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Wednesday November 05,2025 Christmas Thursday December 25,2025

Stock market trading hours The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. That apart, there is a pre-opening session from 9 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days, which helps to facilitate a smooth market opening. The market remains closed on weekends i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. Will the commodity market be open on Friday? Both sessions, morning and evening, of the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed on August 15, 2025. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.

Market recap: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, finished higher on Wednesday, amid heavy buying in healthcare, metal, and auto stocks. The market sentiment was bolstered by easing inflation data, which dropped to a multi-year low. India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 1.55 per cent in July , down from 2.1 per cent in June, marking the ninth consecutive month of decline. This is the lowest CPI reading since June 2017, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). That said, the BSE Sensex settled 304.32 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 80,539.91, while Nifty50 ended 131.95 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 24,619.35.