Home / Markets / News / Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?

For Q1FY26, Apollo Hospitals' consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,842 crore, driven by all three business segments.

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt
Nuvama Institutional Equities said Apollo’s Q1FY26 Ebitda beat consensus estimates by 6 per cent due to a sharp 20 per cent Y-o-Y reduction in Apollo 24/7 costs.
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apollo Hospitals in focus after Q1 results: Hospital chain operator Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted a strong set of results for the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), with double-digit revenue growth and robust profitability, leading most brokerages to raise their target prices and reiterate a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock – though Nomura remains cautious with a ‘Neutral’ stance.
 

Solid topline and profitability gains

 
For Q1FY26, consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,842 crore, driven by all three business segments. Healthcare Services (HCS) revenue stood at ₹2,935 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited (AHLL) clocked ₹435 crore, a 19 per cent Y-o-Y rise. Apollo HealthCo, the company’s digital and pharmacy distribution arm, reported ₹2,472 crore in revenue, also up 19 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Apollo 24/7, the digital healthcare platform, achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹682 crore for the quarter.
 
At the operating level, consolidated Ebitda grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹852 crore. HCS Ebitda came in at ₹718 crore (up 15 per cent Y-o-Y), AHLL reported ₹40 crore (up 31 per cent Y-o-Y), and Apollo HealthCo posted ₹94 crore. Meanwhile, consolidated PAT jumped 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹433 crore, aided by cost efficiencies.
 

Expansion and strategic focus

 
Apollo Hospitals’ chairman Prathap C Reddy said, “I am proud to see the resilient comeback in the first quarter of FY26, building on the strong foundation of Q4FY25. Q1FY26 has delivered another robust set of results, with revenue growth in the double digits at 15 per cent Y-o-Y and continued improvement in margins.”
 
The quarter saw Apollo announce an aggressive expansion plan to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years with an investment of ₹7,600 crore. The first phase of 2,000 beds is already underway, including a 200-bed acquisition in Bengaluru and a planned 500-bed greenfield hospital in the city’s suburbs. Expansions are also in progress in Hyderabad, Patna, and Jaipur.
 
On the digital front, Reddy highlighted Apollo 24|7’s sustained growth, saying it demonstrated “the continuing strong demand for teleconsultations, lab and pharmacy deliveries”. The demerger of its digital health and pharmacy business, approved last quarter, is now in implementation, aimed at “focused capital allocation and sharper growth plans” for both hospital operations and the omnichannel healthcare ecosystem.
 

Brokerage views and outlook

 
Nuvama Institutional Equities said Apollo’s Q1FY26 Ebitda beat consensus estimates by 6 per cent due to a sharp 20 per cent Y-o-Y reduction in Apollo 24/7 costs. “HealthCo growth was impressive at 19 per cent Y-o-Y while the hospital's was in line with muted expectations (+11 per cent Y-o-Y). We expect hospitals business to gain pace from H2FY26 aided by phased bed expansion, uptick in international patients and improving specialty mix,” the brokerage noted. Nuvama retained its ‘Buy’ rating, raising its target price (TP) to ₹9,010 from ₹8,635, and lifted FY26E/FY27E Ebitda estimates by 2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
 
Motilal Oswal echoed the bullish view, raising its target to ₹9,010 from ₹8,720 and maintaining a ‘Buy’ call. It said profitability beat estimates on cost optimisation and projected a 15 per cent/21 per cent/28 per cent CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25-27.
 
Avendus also reiterated a ‘Buy’, increasing its target to ₹8,765 from ₹8,515, according to reports. It advanced the online business Ebitda breakeven timeline to FY27 from FY28 earlier, factoring in the proposed AHCo-Keimed merger (April 2026) and APL front-end acquisition (April 2027).
 
Nomura, however, maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a sum of the parts (SOTP)-based target of ₹6,856. It said Q1FY26 revenue was in line with expectations, but Ebitda was 5 per cent ahead, supported by stronger margins across segments. PAT beat its estimate by 20 per cent due to lower depreciation and interest costs. Healthcare Services revenue rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by 3 per cent inpatient volume growth and an 11 per cent rise in ARPP, though occupancy slipped 300 bps Y-o-Y to 65 per cent. Apollo HealthCo revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y with GMV up 23 per cent, and AHLL posted 19 per cent growth, driven by strong diagnostics performance despite some margin pressure. 
 
Thus, Nomura analysts valued Healthcare Services at 25x forward EV/Ebitda and noted the stock is trading at 30.7x/25.7x FY26F/FY27F EV/Ebitda.
 

Road ahead

 
Apollo Hospitals’ management expects double-digit revenue growth to sustain through FY26, supported by new hospital openings, ongoing digital innovations, and government partnerships for community health initiatives.
 
Analysts also see scope for value unlocking through restructuring moves and potential listings, with Nuvama highlighting the possibility of a HealthCo listing within the next 18 months.
 
With a combination of hospital expansion, digital momentum, and operational efficiency gains, Apollo Hospitals is positioned to remain a key focus in the healthcare sector in the near-to medium-term – though Nomura’s more cautious stance signals that valuation comfort could be a limiting factor for some investors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start; Asian markets mixed

These 3 stocks are must-haves in your portfolio, suggests Religare Broking

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL

Premium

High valuation caps Nykaa's upside despite strong Q1 and margin gains

Last day! Bluestone Jewellery IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, GMP nil

Topics :Share Market TodayThe Smart InvestorApollo Hospital EnterprisesApollo HospitalsQ1 resultsshare marketShare priceBSE SensexNifty50Trading strategiesstock market tradingBSE NSEMarket trendshospital stocksMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story