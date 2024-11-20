Rural MF investors rise; B-30 leads SIP count with 42 million accounts

Investors in semi-urban and rural areas of the country have surpassed their urban counterparts in new systematic investment plan (SIP) account openings in mutual fund (MF) schemes.

In the past year, investors from beyond the top 30 cities (B-30) accounted for 60 per cent of the net additions in SIP accounts for active equity schemes.

The MF industry classifies investors into two broad categories — T-30 and B-30. The top 30 cities with the highest MF investments are referred to as T-30, while the rest of the country falls under the B-30 classification.

Industry data shows that the number of B-30 SIP accounts in active equity schemes surged 42 per cent between September 2023 and September 2024 to reach 42 million. In comparison, T-30 accounts grew by 28 per cent during the same period.

This higher growth rate enabled B-30 SIP accounts to overtake T-30 accounts in November 2023. By the end of September 2024, B-30 investors had 42.1 million SIP accounts in active equity schemes, compared to 38.4 million in T-30. “The majority of SIP accounts are now from B-30. The strong growth in B-30 accounts in recent years can be attributed to comparatively lower penetration in these areas and growing distribution strength. While attracting small-ticket investors in T-30 is becoming economically unviable for distributors, the business remains viable in B-30. Additionally, competition from other non-traditional products is lower in B-30,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund.

According to Jimmy Patel, managing director and CEO of Quantum Mutual Fund, the increased penetration in B-30 is a result of sustained efforts by asset management companies (AMCs) and the MF industry as a whole. “Growing distribution networks and marketing campaigns, especially TV campaigns, have likely had a stronger impact in these regions. Larger players, with their size and brand recognition, have also focused significantly on B-30, creating a pull factor in their favour,” Patel said. The T-30 and B-30 classification was designed to boost penetration in smaller towns and rural areas. This framework has allowed the industry to implement varied distribution commission structures and other measures tailored for B-30 penetration. Additionally, mutual funds have expanded their branch networks to establish a physical presence in many semi-urban areas.