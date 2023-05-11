Home / Markets / News / Russian investors eye Indian bourses to trade in US energy basket

Russian investors eye Indian bourses to trade in US energy basket

Interest comes days before the launch of NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts by NSE

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium
Russian investors eye Indian bourses to trade in US energy basket

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) domiciled in Russia may use the Indian markets to gain exposure to the US energy basket in order to sidestep the strict sanctions imposed on them, according to people in the know.
Starting Monday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will commence trading in the NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts, which are among the world’s most traded commodity derivatives contracts.

Typically, Russian investors don’t have easy access to these derivative instruments. However, as some of them are registered as FPIs in India, they can freely participate in the domestic commodities market.
According to the registration data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), the three entities from Russia — two categories from Alpha Capital Management Company and one from Vsevolod Rozanov — have recently registered in India.

Sources said many more institutional investors based out of Russia were in the process of getting registered as FPIs in India as they considered energy derivative products as opportunities for hedging and to gain from volatility in the energy segment.
“Many Russian entities, especially FPIs and commodity participants, don’t have access to other global avenues to trade and transact in such liquid exchange-traded derivatives of energy basket. This is due to [international] sanctions and the global situation right now. There has been a lot of interest from such entities as they are engaging with the top exchange for such products,” said a source.

The NSE has entered a data licensing agreement with the US-based CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, to launch this product domestically. Derivatives contracts will, however, be traded in the Indian rupee and will be cash settled. NSE Clearing, the clearing corporation arm of the NSE, will handle clearing and settlement.
Industry players say domestic exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs) have reached an inflection point due to the regulatory changes in the past few years.

In September 2022, Sebi allowed FPIs’ participation in the cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives contracts and indices.
To boost participation, Sebi has also allowed the stock exchanges to offer direct market access for ETCDs to FPIs.

Industry players say the launch of the NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts will have a wider appeal and not just cater to FPIs belonging to one particular jurisdiction.
“India has a vibrant list of FPIs. Energy derivatives contracts are the most-traded globally. Investors across geographies prefer spreading their bets across multiple trading venues to get the benefit of the time zone as also to explore anomalies in pricing,” said an official.

Also Read

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

Buying, selling by MFs and FPIs have a bigger impact on the markets

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance see highest FPI inflows in July-September

Sebi relaxes FPI onboarding norms but gaps remain in framework, say experts

Equity MF flows drop to a five-month low of Rs 6,480 crore in April

Dr Reddy's Laboratories QoQ showing catches a cold on weak US sales

Markets in consolidation phase; prudent to book profit now: Analysts

InterGlobe Aviation nears record high; stock surges 20% in one month

HG Infra hits new high on strong Q4 earnings; zooms 58% thus far in 2023

Topics :India RussiaFPI investmentUS markets

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story