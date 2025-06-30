RVNL shares rise 2% on ₹213 crore South Central Railway project

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) rose over 2 per cent on Monday, after it secured the bid for a project worth ₹213.2 crore, awarded by the South Central Railway.

The civil construction stock rose as much as 2.27 per cent during the day to ₹404 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹398.2 apiece, compared to a 0.3 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:26 AM.

Shares of the company are down nearly 10 per cent from their recent highs of ₹440 per share, which it hit in May. The counter has risen 5.6 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RVNL has a total market capitalisation of ₹83,129.7 crore, according to BSE data.

RVNL bags ₹213 crore South Central Railway project Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by South Central Railway, according to an exchange filing. The ₹213.2 crore project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the overhead electrification (OHE) system from 1X25kV to 2X25kV. This includes feeder and earthing works in the Duvvada–Rajahmundry and Samalkot–Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, covering a total of 195.5 RKM/391 TKM. ALSO READ: This state-owned copper company's stock rose 4% in trade today; Details The project will be completed in 24 months, the company said in the filing.

RVNL Q4 results The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), falling nearly 4 per cent from ₹478.56 crore in the same period a year ago (Q4FY24). However, on a sequential basis, the company’s profit zoomed 47 per cent from ₹311.44 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations slipped marginally Y-o-Y to ₹6,426.88 crore, from ₹6,714.01 crore in Q4FY24. Meanwhile, RVNL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,281.39 crore in FY25, down from ₹1,550.69 crore in FY24. Moreover, the revenue from operations dropped to ₹19,923.02 crore from ₹21,878.53 crore a year ago.