5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

Jio Financial Services has surged over 67% in the last four months; here are 5 reasons why the stock looks strong on technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Shares of Jio Financial Services, the non-banking finance arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, have witnessed a phenomenal run on the stock exchanges in the last four months. Jio Financial Services share price from a low of ₹198.65 registered March 3, 2025, has surged to a high of ₹331.90 today, June 30, 2025 on the NSE - up over 67 per cent.  Today, the stock has gained nearly 2 per cent, and is seen trading at a 6-month high. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were down 0.2 per cent each.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATEs TODAY LIVE  The recent gains at the counter have been attributed to a slew of positive news flow. The company's investment arm - Jio BlackRock Broking received the market regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approval for starting broking services. JioBlackRock Investment Advisers is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock.  Earlier this month, Sebi had granted a certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers to act as an investment adviser.  That apart, Jio Financial Services has been expanding its lending business activity. The company had infused ₹190 crore in its payments bank subsidiary. Earlier at the start of the fiscal year FY26, it started a service of delivering 10-minute loans against Securities.  ALSO READ | Can Nifty hit 30,000 in H2 2025? Buy or sell FMCG, Auto stocks? Chart check  Given this background, and a sharp rally at the counter; here are 5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services share price further gain ground in the coming months.

  Jio Financial Services

Current Price: ₹328  Upside Potential: 22%  Support: ₹321; ₹302; ₹285; ₹271  Resistance: ₹358; ₹377; ₹392 
  • Jio Financial stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which in general is considered as a momentum breakout. Thus, the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹321 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
 
  • Then, the stock is seen trading firmly above its super trend line support, both on the daily and the weekly scale. These support levels stand at ₹302 and ₹271 levels, respectively. The stock is also seen trading consistently above its long-term - the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) on a consistent basis for more than a month now.
 
  • The 200-DMA is considered as a key indicator in determining the long-term trend for a particular stock or index. Stocks or indices quoting above this long-term average are considered bullish (positive) and vice versa.
  ALSO READ | Breakout stocks: KNR Constructions, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside 
  • Finally, the stock is likely to witness a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart soon, with the 50-DMA seen on course to cross-over the 200-DMA. The 50-DMA is at ₹280, while the 200-DMA stands at ₹285. A 'Golden Crossover' is a bullish indicator - stocks tend to trade with a favourable bias for a longer duration of time post such formation.
  On the upside, the Jio Financial Services stock can potentially surge to ₹400 levels in the medium-to-long term period. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹358, ₹377 and ₹392 levels.   

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

