5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

Jio Financial ServicesCurrent Price: ₹328 Upside Potential: 22% Support: ₹321; ₹302; ₹285; ₹271 Resistance: ₹358; ₹377; ₹392
- Jio Financial stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which in general is considered as a momentum breakout. Thus, the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹321 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
- Then, the stock is seen trading firmly above its super trend line support, both on the daily and the weekly scale. These support levels stand at ₹302 and ₹271 levels, respectively. The stock is also seen trading consistently above its long-term - the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) on a consistent basis for more than a month now.
- The 200-DMA is considered as a key indicator in determining the long-term trend for a particular stock or index. Stocks or indices quoting above this long-term average are considered bullish (positive) and vice versa.
- Finally, the stock is likely to witness a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart soon, with the 50-DMA seen on course to cross-over the 200-DMA. The 50-DMA is at ₹280, while the 200-DMA stands at ₹285. A 'Golden Crossover' is a bullish indicator - stocks tend to trade with a favourable bias for a longer duration of time post such formation.
