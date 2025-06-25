Safe Enterprises IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment of shares for Safe Enterprises is expected to be finalised today, June 25, 2025, following the closure of its The basis of allotment of shares for Safe Enterprises is expected to be finalised today, June 25, 2025, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO).

Safe Enteprises IPO , which concluded its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, June 24, received a moderate response from investors as the issue was subscribed around 14.7 per cent. According to NSE data, investors placed bids for 12,01,94,000 shares compared to 81,75,000 shares on offer.

Here's how to check Safe Enterprises IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar for the issue. In addition, investors can use the direct links below to check the Safe Enterprises allotment status online:

Check Safe Enterprises allotment status on NSE:

Check Safe Enterprises allotment status on Maashitla Securities:

Safe Enterprises IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Safe Enterprises were trading at ₹141 per share in the grey market, up ₹3 or 2.17 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹138, as per sources tracking unofficial market activities.