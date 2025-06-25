Rites rises 3% on securing ₹28.5 crore order from Gujarat Urban Development
Rites share price was grabbing investors' interest in trade on Wednesday after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urban DevelopmentSI Reporter Mumbai
Rites shares gained 2.7 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹283.5 per share on BSE. At 9:30 AM, Rites share price
was trading 1.99 per cent higher at ₹281.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.63 per cent at 82,571.26.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹13,521.79 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹398.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹192.3 per share.
Rites order win details
The civil construction company's stock advanced after its received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urban Development Company, worth around ₹28.5 crore. The order has to be executed within 60 days.
"We are pleased to inform you that RITES has received the Letter of Intent from Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited for “Appointment of TPI agency for WSS/UGD/STP projects under Amrut 2.0/SJMMSVY under GUDC for ULBs of Gujarat," the filing read.
A TPI (Third-Party Inspection) agency is appointed to inspect and monitor the work on various infrastructure projects.
Recently, the company also bagged an order for construction and supervision for the extension of East Bank- East Coast Road Project Phase 2 (Eccles to Providence), along with additional work under an existing assignment. The order was worth $2,908,824.5. The project is international in nature and spans 18 months of construction supervision, followed by a 12-month defects liability period.
About Rites
Rites is a Navratna and Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company's market capitalisation has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals.
