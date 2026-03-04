Safe-haven rush eases as inflows into gold and silver ETFs retreat

Net inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) moderated in February after a sharp surge in the previous month, based on changes in assets under management (AUM) of precious metal ETFs.

Gold ETFs ended February with an AUM of ₹1.83 trillion, slightly lower than ₹1.84 trillion at the start of the month. After adjusting January-end AUM for changes in gold prices during February, estimated net inflows into gold ETFs are held at around ₹7,000 crore for the month.

Gold and silver ETFs have emerged among the most popular mutual fund categories in recent months, as a sustained rally in precious metals and subdued equity markets drew investor interest. In January, gold ETFs alone attracted higher inflows than the combined net inflows into active equity schemes.

Silver ETFs, too, are likely to have seen a sharp moderation in flows in February. Their AUM declined by more than 21 per cent during the month, largely mirroring the fall in domestic silver prices. This suggests net inflows into silver ETFs were markedly lower than in the previous month.