Sai Life hits record high in weak market; rebounds 5% from day's low

Sai Life Sciences share price today

Share price of Sai Life Sciences hit a new high of ₹1,011.50, gaining nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company bounced back 5.5 per cent from an intra-day low of ₹959.05. It surpassed its previous high of ₹1,008.65 touched on March 2, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 79,457 at 02:45 PM.

In the past one month, Sai Life has outperformed the market by soaring 25 per cent, as against a 5.4 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

What’s driving Sai Life Sciences stock price? Sai Life Sciences is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) providing end-to-end services across drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain, for small molecule new chemical (NCEs) to global pharmaceutical innovator companies and biotechnology firms. The company’ revenues are concentrated in the regulated markets considering the nature of the business, with exports contributing up to 99 per cent to the total revenues, primarily driven by companies in the United States (US) and Europe. The global macro environment continues to be supportive of industry, with India increasingly positioned as a preferred destination for pharmaceutical outsourcing. The company’s management in the Q3 earnings conference call said that they are seeing a meaningful rise in strategic conversations with large global pharma innovators, driven by their focus on supply chain resilience, access to specialized capabilities, and long-term partnerships. Against this backdrop, the management remains confident that the underlying growth environment for the company’s business remains healthy.

Supported by solid demand, disciplined execution, and capex programs progressing as planned, the management remains confident in sustaining positive growth momentum. Meanwhile, for the third quarter (October to December) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY6), Sai Life reported a strong earnings with 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in total revenue stood at ₹556 crore, supported by sustained demand and healthy volume growth across key service lines. EBITDA grew by 54 per cent YoY to ₹191 crore, with margins expanding by 605 bps to 34 per cent, supported by improved capacity utilization, operational efficiencies, and ongoing cost optimization initiatives.