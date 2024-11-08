Sagility India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely listing price

Sagility India IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Sagility India IPO shares is scheduled for today, Friday, November 8, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Sagility India IPO closed yesterday, receiving decent participation from investors.

The Rs 2,106.60 crore public offering of Sagility India, available at a price band of Rs 28-30 with a lot size of 500 shares, received bids for 1,24,00,17,000 shares against the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.20 times by the last date of subscription, as per BSE data.

Sagility India IPO final subscription status

Retail investors placed the highest bids for the Sagility India IPO, with a subscription rate of 4.16 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 3.52 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.93 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 3.75 times by the last day of subscription.

Sagility India IPO allotment status

The shares of Sagility India are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Sagility India IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Sagility India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India

- Check Sagility India IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Sagility India IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the unlisted shares of Sagility India has been muted since the launch of its public offering. The company's shares were trading at a premium of around Rs 0.30 against the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 30, reflecting a GMP of 1 percent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Sagility India expected listing price

Shares of Sagility India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. If the current trends in the grey market sustain, Sagility India shares may post a lacklustre listing or list at around Rs 30.30, a premium of merely Rs 0.30, or 1 per cent, from the upper band of the issue price.

About Sagility India

Previously known as Berkmeer India, Sagility India specialises in technology-enabled solutions for the US healthcare industry. With a focus on revenue cycle management, Sagility streamlines financial clearance, medical coding, billing, and accounts receivable follow-up for healthcare providers.