Home / Markets / News / Sai Silks gains 10.3%, SignatureGlobal soars 19% over issue price on debut

Sai Silks gains 10.3%, SignatureGlobal soars 19% over issue price on debut

SignatureGlobal (SGL) made an impressive stock market debut, with shares soaring nearly 20 per cent to close at Rs 458, up Rs 73 or 19 per cent over its issue price of Rs 385

BS Reporter Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sai Silks Kalamandir surged over 10 per cent on their trading debut on Wednesday, closing at Rs 245, a gain of Rs 23 or 10.3 per cent above its issue price of Rs 222. On the National Stock Exchange, nearly Rs 800 crore worth of shares were traded, valuing the company at Rs 3,755 crore at the last close. Through its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which was oversubscribed four times, the saree retailer raised Rs 600 crore in fresh capital. The funds will be deployed to establish 30 new stores and two warehouses. As of July 2023, the company managed 54 stores across four formats: Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall. For the financial year ended 2022-23 (FY23), Sai Silks posted a net profit of Rs 97.6 crore on revenues of Rs 1,351 crore. An analyst highlighted that while Sai Silks is valued at 38 times its FY23 earnings, industry counterparts like Vedant Fashions and TCNS Clothing are trading at price-to-earnings multiples of 74x and 88x, respectively.

SignatureGlobal (SGL) made an impressive stock market debut, with shares soaring nearly 20 per cent to close at Rs 458, up Rs 73 or 19 per cent over its issue price of Rs 385. The company was valued at Rs 6,441 crore at the last close. The realty developer's IPO was oversubscribed 12 times, raising over Rs 600 crore. As of 31 March 2023, SGL had sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all situated within the Delhi NCR region. In FY23, the company reported revenues of Rs 1,554 crore and a net loss of Rs 64 crore.

Also Read

Sai Silks Kalamandir's IPO subscribed 33% a day ahead of its close

Sai Silks Kalamandir makes quiet debut; lists 4% higher over issue price

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Signature Global makes healthy debut in weak market, lists at 16% premium

PNB hits over 4-year high, zooms 33% in 1 month; mcap nears Rs 1 trillion

Gravita India surges 15%, hits record high on positive business outlook

India may not be planning tax changes for bond inclusion in global indices

Sebi examining proposal for extended derivative trading hours: Report

Stock of this recently-listed jewellery retailer has zoomed 47% in 2 weeks

Topics :National Stock ExchangeSignature GlobalIPOs

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story